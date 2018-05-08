Successful Delivery of DNAtrix's Oncolytic Virus DNX-2401 to Pediatric Brain Tumors

This is the first use of the oncolytic virus DNX-2401 in pediatric patients. DIPG is a rare, highly aggressive, infiltrative tumor of the brainstem with the worst prognosis of any pediatric cancer. No effective treatments are available and novel treatment approaches are needed. In the ongoing trial, DNX-2401 is directly injected through the cerebellar peduncle, followed by radiotherapy.

Preliminary findings demonstrate that DNX-2401 can be safely injected during a biopsy procedure with minimal side effects. Evidence for clinical activity has been observed and will be reported.

"The results of this trial will be a big step toward new treatments for this incurable disease. All the children treated so far have tolerated the virus infusion perfectly well, which indicates that DNX-2401 could be a viable therapy for DIPG," said Sonia Tejada, MD, PhD.

"Effective therapies for children with DIPG are urgently needed," said Frank Tufaro, PhD, CEO of DNAtrix. "The DNAtrix virus has been shown to trigger anti-tumor immune response in adult patients with glioblastoma. We are encouraged by these early results."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Oncolytic virus for DIPG: a clinical trial

Abstract Session 19: Neuro-Oncology IV

Abstract Number: FP64

Presenter: Sonia Tejada, MD, PhD

Date: Wednesday, May 9, 2018

To access the paper describing the Phase 1 study protocol, visit the Neurosurgery website: https://doi.org/10.1093/neuros/nyx507.

For more information about ongoing DNAtrix clinical studies, visit the ClinicalTrials.gov website: NCT03178032 (DNX-2401 for newly diagnosed pediatric diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) and NCT02798406 (DNX-2401 + pembrolizumab for recurrent glioblastoma).

About DNX-2401 (Tasadenoturev)

DNX-2401 is an investigational oncolytic immunotherapy designed to treat cancer. DNX-2401 sets off a chain reaction of tumor cell killing by selectively replicating within cancer cells (but not normal cells), causing tumor destruction and further spread of the oncolytic virus to adjacent tumor cells. This process then triggers an immune response directed against the tumor. DNX-2401 has been well tolerated in patients with glioblastoma, and survival has been prolonged compared to other therapies.

About DNAtrix

DNAtrix is a privately held, clinical stage, biotechnology company developing oncolytic virus immunotherapies for cancer. DNAtrix's lead product, DNX-2401, is a conditionally replicative oncolytic adenovirus being evaluated in clinical trials for recurrent glioblastoma, a brain cancer for which there is neither a cure nor adequate treatment. The company is backed by Morningside Ventures and Mercury Fund and has been awarded a grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit the company website at www.dnatrix.com.

Contact

DNAtrix

Imran Alibhai, PhD

SVP Business Development

ialibhai@dnatrix.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/successful-delivery-of-dnatrixs-oncolytic-virus-dnx-2401-to-pediatric-brain-tumors-300644330.html

SOURCE DNAtrix

Related Links

http://www.dnatrix.com

