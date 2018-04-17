Successful Growth for Chain IQ and Election of Two New Board Members

Since its inception in May 2014, Chain IQ has made significant achievements within a very short period of time accompanied by steady growth. Based on the spend volume the enterprise is meanwhile ranked as one of the top procurement companies globally, serving more than 30 international, well-known clients across a multiple of industries in more than 20 countries.

At the Annual General Meeting of April 16, two new members were elected to the Board of Directors of Chain IQ Group.

Stefano Aversa (London based) is currently serving as Managing Director, Chair of Europe, Middle East & Africa and Vice-Chair Revenue of AlixPartners, LLP. A talented and highly skilled turnaround expert with more than 30 years of experience, Mr. Aversa works with investors, Boards, and managements of industrial companies, developing business plans, driving financial and operational turnarounds, and implementing large-scale performance improvement programs. Stefano Aversa joined AlixPartners from A.T. Kearney, where he was global leader of the automotive and aerospace practice. Mr. Aversa has assisted several global industrial companies through strategic and operational transformations in Europe, North America, and Asia and led more than 100 engagements, including some of the most complex and largest international turnarounds and transformations. Stefano Aversa is a member of the World Economic Forum, the Clinton Global Initiative, and he is the Chairman of Andrea Bocelli Foundation.

Douglas D. Haynes (New York based) last served as President of Point72. Prior to joining Point72, Mr. Haynes was a Director at McKinsey & Company for more than 20 years. Mr. Haynes is boasting an outstanding leadership and an impressive track record. While his engagement as Director for McKinsey he led the client service to multiple of the world's largest and most valuable enterprises ranking in the Fortune 50, he led the US Northeast region, with P&L responsibility for 1200 total staff and 120 partners and he co-led the practices for Operations (globally) and US High Tech hardware and services. Mr. Haynes delivered strategic, performance improvement, and business building projects for industry leaders in High Tech, Industrials and Financial Services. Moreover, he served on the review and promotion committees for electing Principals and Directors and served as global Dean of Engagement Manager professional development program. Previously, Douglas D. Haynes worked for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and for GE's advanced materials business. He is an active community member and serves for several Boards.

Claudio Cisullo, Founder and Executive Chairman of Chain IQ Group: "I am delighted Stefano Aversa and Douglas D. Haynes are joining the Chain IQ Group Board of Directors. They both are outstanding personalities with a comprehensive strategic expertise and an impressive track record. Their tremendous experience and skills will support to further strengthen and expand Chain IQ and to raise the company to its next level."

Chain IQ is an independent, global service company providing strategic, tactical and operational procurement for its clients. Chain IQ operates from its main centers – Zurich (headquarters), New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Bucharest – and is currently servicing more than 20 countries (including China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia).

