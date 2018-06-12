Successful In Sweatpants? The Pros And Cons Of Working From Home

"High employment levels mean more people are on the roads traveling to and from their jobs, which increases traffic and makes working remotely more appealing," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director for Robert Half. "Employees want the ability to telecommute for various reasons — for some it's flexibility in their schedule, for others it's about saving time and money. Companies that promote these options are more likely to attract top candidates in a competitive employment market."

View the pros and cons of working from home by demographic and geography.

The top drawbacks of telecommuting, according to the survey, include people abusing the benefit (22 percent), feeling isolated and missing a team environment (22 percent), and strained interpersonal relationships due to lack of face time (17 percent).

"Work-from-home arrangements are most successful when employers set clear parameters and invest in technology, such as videoconferencing, to help remote personnel feel like they are part of the team," McDonald said.

Additional advice about how to make alternative work arrangements successful can be found on the Robert Half blog.

