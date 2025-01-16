Successful Launch, Communications and Control of Xplore's Hyperspectral Satellite

Xplore Inc. To Deliver World-Leading Hyperspectral Images to Dual-Use Customers

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplore Inc., a dual-use space company providing satellite data today announced the successful launch, communications and control of XCUBE-1, its first hyperspectral satellite, which launched as part of the Bandwagon-2 rideshare mission mission with SpaceX via launch integrator Maverick Space Systems. XCUBE-1 was deployed to a mid-inclination orbit following its launch from Vandenburg Space Force Base in California on December 21, 2024, at 3:34am PST. This marks a critical milestone in Xplore's constellation deployment and service offerings.

Xplore XCUBE-1 Satellite (far right) captured moments before deployment in Low Earth Orbit Credit: SpaceX XCUBE-1 satellite testing Falon 9 Rocket launching at Vandenburg Space Force Base Credit: SpaceX

"XCUBE-1 is the cornerstone of our constellation of satellites delivering high-value hyperspectral data for a diverse range of applications," said Jeff Rich, Xplore Founder and Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "We are excited to begin providing our partners and dual-use customers with high-quality hyperspectral data. The launch and operation of our first satellite is a major achievement for Xplore's team."

Post-launch, Xplore was able to immediately confirm deployment and establish communications with the XCUBE-1 satellite. Xplore is using its own cloud-based mission control software, Major Tom®, to transmit commands and control the satellite with a network of ground stations around the globe.

XCUBE-1 is designed to deliver high-value hyperspectral data products for applications including Earth observation, space domain awareness, maritime domain awareness and astronomy. Notably, Xplore was granted a Tier-3 license by the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) – signifying its position among the nation's most capable remote sensing systems.

"With this launch, Xplore brings a new, cutting-edge hyperspectral monitoring capability into global geospatial data markets. This satellite imaging capability provides unique insights across a wide range of commercial and national security markets at a time understanding developments on Earth and in space is as important as ever," said Kevin O'Connell, Xplore's Strategic Advisor and Former Director U.S. Space Commerce Department.

Xplore's satellite will capture world-leading 4.2-meter spatial resolution of Earth observation targets in a wide array of spectral bands. It will provide critical data to commercial companies in insurance, agriculture, finance, defense, intelligence, and civilian government agencies focused on disaster prevention for climate weather events.

"We invite potential customers to explore how Xplore's hyperspectral data can address their specific use cases," said Lisa Rich, Xplore Founder and COO. She continued, "We are eager to collaborate and unlock the potential of this revolutionary technology."

About Xplore

Xplore provides unique remote sensing data products and insights derived from its constellation of advanced satellites. The constellation incorporates a range of sensors, including optical, video, and hyperspectral sensors to produce valuable data and insights for dual-use applications. Its edge computing capabilities enable the creation of data fusion products and insights extracted on-orbit, reducing latency and data transmission costs. Visit: https://www.xplore.com

Contact: Lisa Rich | [email protected] | (425) 270-8481

SOURCE Xplore Inc.