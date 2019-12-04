Successful Launch of First Responders Legacy Signs 21,000 New Members

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Legacy USA announced today that firstresponderslegacy.org, the unique free website that soft-launched in mid-November, has signed over 21,000 new members to its innovative cloud-based web platform that allows first responders and current and retired military the unique opportunity of recording personal voice messages, photos and special content to be delivered at later dates upon the death of the individual.

Firstresponderslegacy.org is the brainchild of Family Legacy USA founder and CEO Michael Anzalone, who upon the passing of his father, a World War II veteran, called his house to hear the phone message of his late father's voice. It filled him with such emotion that it propelled him to develop this unique proprietary technology as a way to give back to the brave men and women who serve this country every day. "We are so touched and overwhelmed with the support we have received, we will not rest until every first responder and military person creates their legacy," said Anzalone.

Endorsed by USFRA.org, Family Legacy USA is working with many first responder and military organizations to help promote this free and honorable service. "USFRA is proud to partner with Family Legacy USA to spread the word about FRL to our members and fans across the country," said Janet Liebsch, VP of the U.S. First Responders Association. "It may give some peace of mind in case they make the ultimate sacrifice."

Firstresponderslegacy.org is a product of Family Legacy USA, a Florida-based software development company committed to the development of new and innovative groundbreaking technologies. In addition to FRL, Family Legacy USA also has the consumer-branded version ourfamilylegacy.org, which encompasses the same special character and dynamic features for individuals and families who want a place to leave their memories to friends and loved ones for eternity.

About Family Legacy USA

Family Legacy USA is a technology company specializing in proprietary organizational software for the purpose of accessing cloud storage. Family Legacy USA's cloud-based technology platform gathers and organizes data such as events, photos, messages and recordings with the click of a button. The powerful and user-friendly platform stores the data in a cloud-based environment. The data may then be securely and selectively shared at predetermined future dates, a previously labor-intensive selective sharing process that took hours or days to complete. Familylegacyusa.org

About USFRA

USFRA is a 501c3 non-profit, professional and social network of firefighters, EMS, rescue, police officers, and military, including civilian support teams. The purpose of the United States First Responders Association shall be to advance the profession of fire, emergency, police and military services through proactive community leadership, education, advocacy, policy, procedure, and guidelines that would best help our emergency services provide aid to the citizens of the United States and worldwide. usfra.org

