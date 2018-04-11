Successful North American Cyber Conference Opens Registration for a New Event in Bermuda

Opening Address on December 6, 2018 : THE HON E. DAVID BURT JP, MP, Premier of Bermuda and Minister of Finance, Government of Bermuda

Theme for 2018: Insurance Approaches to Cyber Risk Management

Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) named Signature Partner

TORONTO, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Registration has opened for the inaugural Bermudian edition of the International Cyber Risk Management Conference (ICRMC), event producers announced today.

Pictured (l to r) are Joel Baker of MSA Research, Jereme Ramsay of the Bermuda Business Development Agency, and Adam Segal of the Council on Foreign Relations (New York). (CNW Group/International Cyber Risk Management Conference (ICRMC))

Opening remarks at the fourth annual International Cyber Risk Management Conference (ICRMC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre today included the proud news that the successful conference is launching a new Bermudian event and that registration is now open. ICRMC Bermuda will take place December 6-7, 2018 at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. Conference programming and registration can be seen at bermuda.icrmc.com.

The theme of the inaugural ICRMC Bermuda conference is Insurance Approaches to Cyber Risk Management. This unique agenda will focus on cyber risk with an emphasis on re/insurance and risk transfer solutions. Bermuda, the 'World's Risk Capital', is the ideal market to host this vendor-neutral gathering of the global risk management community. The ICRMC Bermuda program is being designed for corporate risk managers, corporate counsel, auditors, CISOs, CSOs, and CTOs, governance and claims professionals, insurers, reinsurers, insurance brokers and service providers.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) for ICRMC Bermuda. The agenda reflects the growing need for risk transfer solutions as part of the arsenal of approaches available to organizations to prepare for and recover from a cyber breach," said Joel Baker, President and CEO of MSA Research, the producer of ICRMC. "Risk professionals are faced with cyber attacks that are increasingly difficult to prevent, making insurance solutions that are overtly designed to meet this challenge an important component of corporate cyber risk management and business recovery," Baker added.

A world-class advisory committee comprising cyber risk experts from the fields of insurance, information technology, law, audit and compliance, governance and public policy are shaping the program for ICRMC Bermuda. The British Overseas Territory is a leading global re/insurance hub and the world's most significant property casualty market, supplying an estimated 35 percent of capacity for Lloyd's of London. Bermuda is also the largest domicile for captive insurance and insurance-linked securities.

"As home to a third of the world's top re/insurers, Bermuda is a fitting venue for the type of content and quality of this inaugural event, and we're proud to welcome ICRMC to our market," said Jereme Ramsay, BDA Business Development Manager for the risk solutions sector. "The partnership is particularly fitting, given Bermuda's many close links with Canada, and our location will also allow us to attract US and UK audiences."

ICRMC Bermuda Session Highlights:

Current Cyber Risk Trends and How They're Impacting Services and Offerings

Cyber Pricing, Underwriting, Modelling and Reserving

Reinsurance and ILS – Managing Cyber CAT Risk

From Blockchain to Crypto-Currency – Cyber Security Implications

Employing AI in Cyber Risk Management

ICRMC Bermuda Featured Speakers:

Craigg Ballance , Director, Canadian Member Services, FS-ISAC

, Director, Canadian Member Services, FS-ISAC Anthony Belfiore , SVP and CSO, Aon

, SVP and CSO, Aon The Hon E. David Burt, JP, MP, Premier of Bermuda and Minister of Finance, Government of Bermuda

and Minister of Finance, Government of The Hon Wayne Caines, Minister of National Security, Government of Bermuda

Charles Carmakal, VP, Mandiant/FireEye

Ari Chatterjee , Chief Underwriting Officer, Envelop Risk

, Chief Underwriting Officer, Envelop Risk Todd Daubert , Partner, Dentons US LLP

, Partner, Dentons US LLP Charles Dugas , Director, Insurance Solutions, Element AI

, Director, Insurance Solutions, Element AI Victoria Edmonds , VP, Professional Liability, Markel

, VP, Professional Liability, Markel Alan Frith , Senior Manager, Consulting and Client Services, AIR Worldwide

, Senior Manager, Consulting and Client Services, AIR Worldwide Nick Galletto , Global and Canadian Cyber Risk Services Leader, Deloitte

, Global and Canadian Cyber Risk Services Leader, Deloitte Chris Garrod , Director, Conyers Dill & Pearman

, Director, & Pearman Giles Harlow , VP, Professional Risk Solutions, Aon

, VP, Professional Risk Solutions, Aon Brett Henshilwood , Partner, Deloitte

, Partner, Deloitte John Huff , President and CEO, Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers

, President and CEO, Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers Chris Jansma , SVP, Head of FINPRO, Aspen

, SVP, Head of FINPRO, Noel Pearman , SVP and Cyber Product Lead, XL Catlin

, SVP and Cyber Product Lead, XL Catlin Daniel Rance , Underwriter, Financial Lines, Iron-Starr

, Underwriter, Financial Lines, Iron-Starr Adam Segal , ICRMC Bermuda Emcee and Director of Cyberspace and Digital Policy Program, Council on Foreign Relations (NY)

, ICRMC Bermuda Emcee and Director of Cyberspace and Digital Policy Program, Council on Foreign Relations (NY) Sarah Spurling , SVP, Professional Lines, Sompo International

, SVP, Professional Lines, Sompo International Mark Synnott , Managing Director and EVP, Willis Towers Watson

, Managing Director and EVP, Tim Tetlow , COO, HSCM Bermuda and Partner, Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd.

, COO, HSCM Bermuda and Partner, Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. George Thomas , Senior Advisor, PwC

, Senior Advisor, PwC Ross Webber , CEO, BDA

, CEO, BDA Greg Wojciechowski , President and CEO, Bermuda Stock Exchange

About ICRMC

Now in its fourth year, the International Cyber Risk Management Conference (ICRMC) has earned a reputation as one of the world's most trusted cyber security events. Canadian and Bermudian editions of ICRMC are uniquely programmed to reflect each market. ICRMC provides delegates with an essential forum to learn from experts, network and share experiences with peers and colleagues, and get the answers they need to help them mitigate and respond to today's evolving cyber risks. ICRMC is a content-rich event where the primary goal is to inform and educate attendees about the issues. The programming is driven by a world-class advisory committee made up of cyber risk subject matter experts from the areas of information technology, insurance and risk management, law, audit and compliance, governance, academia and public policy.

