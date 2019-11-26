Successful Placement of Senior Unsecured Bonds

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Yield ASA ("the Company") has successfully completed a new bond issue of NOK 750 million, carrying a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 4.25% p.a. with quarterly interest payments. The bond issue attracted strong interest and was well oversubscribed. The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to partly refinance existing debt, new investments and general corporate purposes of the group.

Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea, Pareto Securities and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken acted as joint lead managers in connection with the placement of the new bond issue. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47-24-13-01-91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR), Tel +47-24-13-01-82

