Successful Practice Network (SPN) Plays Crucial Role in Development of Groundbreaking Future of Education Commission Report

REXFORD, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bill Daggett, founder of both Successful Practices Network and the International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE) and internationally known speaker regarding the future of education, and Ray McNulty, President of Successful Practices Network and the National Dropout Prevention Center, have worked closely with AASA, The School Superintendents Association in developing the Learning 2025: National Commission on Student-Centered, Equity-Focused Education report. Dr. Daggett serves as co-chair of the Commission, comprised of thought leaders in education, business, community and philanthropy, while Ray McNulty facilitated the work sessions that led to the published report. The Commission's report, released by AASA on April 8, 2021, is notable in part for its innovative call to action and specific action steps outlining critical functions—leading, teaching and learning—for realizing systemic change needed to enact holistic redesign for education.

"The Commission's report lays out a truly groundbreaking opportunity to effect changes in education and the steps to implement those changes," noted Daggett. "By approaching education from a perspective that incorporates meeting the current and future needs of businesses and communities, we ensure successful students and a future in which these students are valued contributing members."

This redesign includes future-focused, rigorous, energetic and culturally vibrant learning that will enact change for learners, families and communities. Additionally, the report recognizes the need to confront and overcome long-brewing racial, economic and social injustices and disparities to promote and safeguard healthy civic participation. The full report articulates in detail the Commission's vision for specific change while also providing recommendations that empower districts and schools to tailor plans to the needs of their systems.

Critically, according to the Commission's work, leaders, teachers, and learners must play a role in redesigning educational systems, reengineering instruction and developing the learning journey. Further, the core component areas of resources, culture; and social, emotional and cognitive growth are essential and must be present to address any school system and community to meet the commission's vision.

Subsequent to the report's release, AASA and SPN will identify demonstration school districts, a collection of forward-leaning urban, suburban and rural districts that exemplify the actions expressed in the report to serve as national models. Each demonstration site will be the subject of a case study designed to guide schools, districts and regions in realizing the vision articulated in the commission's recommendations. Policy support from local, state and national leaders will be integral to the overall effectiveness and success set forth by the report's vision. Alignment with the final recommendations of the National Commission on Student-Centered, Equity-Focused Education will be sought in demonstration districts, a cross section of future-focused urban, suburban and rural school districts whose leaders are implementing or willing to implement innovative policies, programs and practices based on the Commission's recommendations.

Read the full report An American Imperative: A New Vision of Public Schools. For information about the Commission, access Learning 2025: A National Commission on Student-Centered, Equity-Focused Education.

About Successful Practices Network (SPN)

Successful Practices Network was founded in 2003 by Dr. Bill Daggett, and led by Ray McNulty, with an initial five-year grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Since inception, the nonprofit has won multiple additional grants that have allowed the organization to conduct proprietary research and create exclusive instructional and assessment tools that are shared broadly with a network of users. SPN has also worked one-on-one with educators at the state, district and school levels, helping all craft a plan to improve student-centered learning as tailored to their unique school and student needs.

About AASA

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, founded in 1865, is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world. AASA's mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education. For more information, visit aasa.org.

