Successful Q4 Marks End of Record Year for Thycotic

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 12,500 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the close of a ground-breaking year with 50 percent year-over-year sales growth in Q4 2020. 320 new customers were added to the company's portfolio in Q4, marking a total of 1,040 throughout 2020. This strong growth was propelled by Thycotic's innovative and expanding PAM offering, cloud leadership and world-class customer service as cloud adoption rates soared globally.

"2020 was a milestone year for Thycotic, despite the unparalleled challenges the shift to remote work brought to all industries," said James Legg, President and CEO at Thycotic. "From the outset, our PAM solutions were purpose-built to secure and support a remote workforce and cloud environments without negatively impacting productivity. This year, we continued to deliver new product innovations and amplify existing solutions with enhanced capabilities, all while providing the highest standard of customer support for businesses during difficult times."

Key highlights include:

New products released:

Remote Access Controller : Automates the management of remote employees and third parties accessing the IT resources needed to be productive and secure

: Automates the management of remote employees and third parties accessing the IT resources needed to be productive and secure Cloud Access Controller : Ensures that administrators accessing IaaS platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SaaS applications maintain appropriate Role Based Access Controls (RBAC)

: Ensures that administrators accessing IaaS platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SaaS applications maintain appropriate Role Based Access Controls (RBAC) Database Access Controller : Enables enterprises to adopt modern cloud databases from AWS (RDS), Google, Azure, and others, while still enforcing appropriate access levels, MFA, and complete reporting and auditing workflows

: Enables enterprises to adopt modern cloud databases from AWS (RDS), Google, Azure, and others, while still enforcing appropriate access levels, MFA, and complete reporting and auditing workflows Identity Bridge: Protects key enterprise platforms including Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)

Received 22 awards and was recognized as a Leader by top analyst organizations, including the following:

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 12,500 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com .

