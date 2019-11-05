Successful Serial Entrepreneur and Former Nestlé Foods Executive Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Ramona Cappello as its newest Partner and Coach.

Ramona brings a 30-year track record of delivering excellent business results to CEO Coaching International. The most recent chapter of Ramona's career has been as Founder and CEO of Sun Harvest Salt, LLC, the exclusive North American distributor of patented all-natural conventional and low-sodium sea salts.

Prior to Sun Harvest Salt, Cappello also founded Corazonas Foods, with a vision to put joy back into the lives of people living with high cholesterol by offering patented, great-tasting, heart-healthy snacks. After losing her father and both grandfathers to heart disease, Ramona committed to building a caring company that took a new approach to addressing and educating Americans about heart disease.

Cappello's extensive leadership experience includes her time as a senior executive with Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company, where she led the company's growth until its sale to Hershey Foods. Additionally, she delivered outstanding results for food and beverage companies including Nestlé (creating Coffee-mate Liquid Creamers), Celestial Seasonings and Kendall-Jackson Wineries.

"CEO Coaching International has curated exceptional partners and processes which deliver unparalleled top and bottom line growth for our clients," says Ramona Cappello. "I am thrilled to join this team, share my life and executive experience, and work with CEOs who dare to Make BIG Happen for their businesses."

"We are very excited to have Ramona on board," comments Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "Her passion for entrepreneurship and expertise in creating and leveraging strong brands will be powerful in helping her clients crush their goals and achieve transformational growth."

Ramona is an active member of the Board of Directors for several distinguished organizations, including Mercury Insurance Group and Nielsen-Massey Vanillas. She also gives back to her alma mater, University of Southern California (USC), where she graduated as valedictorian from the Marshall School of Business. She sits on the Boards of USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts & Sciences, the USC Kaufman School of Dance, and formerly the USC Board of Trustees. She is also an active member of Beyond Boards, Women Corporate Directors, and BoardNext. Within the Young Presidents' Organization, Ramona has served in several leadership roles including as Chapter Chair, on the International Events Committee, and in the Women's Business Network.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 350 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12796872

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Related Links

http://ceocoachinginternational.com

