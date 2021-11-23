Successful Serial Entrepreneur and Founder of PermitUsNow Helen Callier Engaged to Speak at Annual Executive Women in Texas Government Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow is proud to announce that its Leader – Helen Callier was invited to speak at this year's Executive Women in Texas Government Conference held virtually. The theme of this year's conference is Recovery, Resiliency, and Reconnect where the organizer's goal is to assist executive women with tools, information, and encouragement to continue in their paths toward their goals of success in business.

Helen Callier, Serial Entrepreneur and Founder of PermitUsNow is Speaker for this year's Executive Women in Texas Government Conference being held virtually. Callier highlights the importance of mindset, attitude, belief and confidence play in role in building a successful business.

"Sharing tips, ideas, and insights from my story of business success is important to me and one word can make a difference in the journey of another woman-business owner," said Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow. Callier's workshop Succeeding in Business: How to Propel a Woman-Owned Business to the Next Level is designed to inspire current business owners, those looking to start a business or to grow in their role in a government agency.

"The chat was on fire; and you really moved the attendees today. Your I can. I will. It is done statements were repeated over and over along with the message of you create your own economy" was some of the immediate feedback shared by workshop participants.

The pandemic was a challenge for many women-owned businesses; and thousands of women in the US working in professional careers made decisions to follow their passion by starting their own business. Known as the great resignation, women business owners are one of the fastest growing segments and Callier's workshop provided golden nuggets for attendees to grab hold.

"Our Founder is one sharp cookie that knows a lot about building a successful business. We're supportive of her speaking at conferences like EWTG's annual event and helping other women-owned businesses." Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager of PermitUsNow.

Callier's panel presentation and video can be found on EWTG's conference platform and copies can be requested so can assist as many small and women-owned businesses as possible.

About Permit Us Now

PermitUsNow created a permit expediting service to help Architects, Contractors and Project Owners to save time and money in obtaining building permits to start construction in a timely manner. Companies like HEB, OTG | United Airlines and Planet Fitness have experienced saving time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects. Because they have saved time, they were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, plus generate more revenue like never before. The PermitUsNow team are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with over 500 jurisdictions across the state of Texas and others across the US.

Media Contact: Len Cal

Tel: 281.312.9981 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PermitUsNow