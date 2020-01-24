Successful Soft Launch of CCI's Roseleaf Equity Raise Brings the Team Closer to Their Goal With Over $4M in the Pipeline

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Carehomes Inc. had a very successful soft-launch of their Roseleaf equity crowdfunding raise, which went live on Jan. 15, 2020. They have already raised $1.1M, with another $4M at the negotiation stage. CCI continues to reach out to accredited investors through their $5M REG D 506(c) with an official launch on Jan. 21, 2020.

Consolidated Carehomes, LLC

Roseleaf, which will embrace the Dementia Village Care concept, is comprised of three senior assisted living and memory care properties, totaling 86 units (132 beds), as well as a 60-guest resident capacity adult daycare.

The three properties will be acquired at the same time from one seller for a purchase price of $15,861,000, with a projected closing date of Escrow on or before Feb. 28, 2020. CCI plans to finance the purchase via this equity capital raise being extended to accredited investors. They will serve as the manager of Roseleaf and execute the investment plan.

Key Investment Points:

Population growth in Chico, CA, and Butte County for 75+-year-old residents is projected to grow 19.6% over the next five years.

, and for 75+-year-old residents is projected to grow 19.6% over the next five years. Roseleaf Gardens and Roseleaf Oroville went through significant renovations and upgrades in 2017 and 2018, as well as implementing the Dementia Village Concept.

Roseleaf Gardens has been licensed for an adult day program that is the only program specifically for seniors with dementia in Chico. Because the sunk costs of the facility are already in place, this has high-profit potential.

. Because the sunk costs of the facility are already in place, this has high-profit potential. Peer Services Inc. will operate the communities efficiently and expenses will be reduced. The addition of a marketing plan and sales team will increase the occupancy dramatically.

The accredited investor will receive an annual 8% dividend on their money with monthly payments for the duration of the hold, as well as a 1.5x multiple on the initial amount invested in the facilities paid at the refinance event. The result is an expected internal rate of return of 17.6% over the course of four years.

For more information on the Reg D investment, accredited investors may view the Roseleaf PPM: CLICK HERE.

Accredited Investors may view the Roseleaf Executive Summary: CLICK HERE.

To view the offer: CLICK HERE

About Consolidated Carehomes, LLC: CCI consists of a powerhouse team of professionals within the fields of real estate development and business growth & development. They have teamed up with Peer Services Inc. (PSI), a firm specializing in the development, management and consultative services for the senior living, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation center industries, as well as a team of senior care advisors who are able to objectively analyze, identify, advise and execute a strategic plan anticipating and including essential steps and actions to achieve success.

CONTACT: Anthony Barbato

Phone: 415-810-0145

Email: anthony@consolidatedcarehomes.com

