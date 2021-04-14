Successful Student Publishes "The Best Online Degrees in 2021 for Careers"

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful Student https://successfulstudent.org/ an education-focused website that provides objective, student-centric college and degree rankings to help students navigate college education, has published its list of The Best Online Degrees in 2021 for Careers.

Successful Student The 20 Best Online Degrees in 2021 for Careers

The Best Online Degrees in 2021 for Careers is list of the best online degrees that have the highest salaries and the highest growth rates. This list was achieved by cross-referencing the highest salary and growth rate career fields, and then determining which of these careers can be attained from an online degree. All salary and growth rate data were obtained from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This list includes many online degree subjects that are situated within broader subject categories of Business, Technology, Science, Healthcare, Education, and Criminal Justice. Each online subject also provides the relevant career fields, along with their respective salary and growth rate information.

Online Degrees in this list:

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

AIRLINE PILOT

ACCOUNTING

FINANCE

MARKETING

HUMAN RESOURCES

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

INDUSTRIAL ORGANIZATIONAL PSYCHOLOGY

VIDEO GAME DESIGN AND GAME ART

ANIMATION AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

COMPUTER SCIENCE

DATA SCIENCE

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

ENGINEERING & ENGINEERING MANAGEMENT

NURSE PRACTITIONER

HEALTHCARE ADMINISTRATION

EDUCATION

CRIMINAL JUSTICE

HOMELAND SECURITY

COMMUNICATION

Online degree-seeking students are increasing in numbers almost every year. These degrees represent the best online degree options for getting a high paying career with a high growth rate, which means that for the next 10 years the career field will be hiring for the most new positions compared to other fields. Almost all of these careers require a minimum of an online bachelor's degree. The highest paying career in the list, Chief Executive Officer, requires a minimum of a bachelor's degree.

Careers Include:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Commercial Airline Pilot

Certified Financial Planner

Project Managers

Accountant

Game Designer

Graphic Designer

Industrial Organizational Psychologist

Human Resource Manager

Data Scientist

Computer Scientist

Engineering Manager

Nurse Practitioner

Successful Student is a roadmap for students who are navigating education. We were the first to rank schools, colleges, and degrees for students specifically, as a bottom-up, student-centric approach to understanding education options. We are educators, data scientists, researchers, and all previous students who are engaged in mapping education for future students.

