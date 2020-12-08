Successful Student Publishes "The Best Universities Fighting Human Trafficking"

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful Student https://successfulstudent.org/ an education-focused website that provides objective student-centric college rankings to help students navigate education, has published its list of The Best Universities Fighting Human Trafficking.

The Best Universities Fighting Human Trafficking is a list of the top 26 universities in the United States that are fighting human trafficking in various vital ways. This includes degrees in human trafficking, symposiums, centers of research on domestic and international human trafficking to properly address problems and create solutions, policy, advocacy, and publications.

All human trafficking related information was derived from each university website. There is no ranking order of importance in this list. Each university is contributing in important ways to fighting human trafficking. The first five entries do offer degrees (or a related degree with a specialization option in Human Trafficking), and includes an online certificate in Human Trafficking.

Universities in this list (alphabetical):

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

BROWN UNIVERSITY

CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY - SCHOOL OF LAW

COLUMBIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY - CONTINUING EDUCATION

GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

LOYOLA UNIVERSITY AT NEW ORLEANS

MIDDLEBURY INSTITUTE OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES AT MONTEREY

MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY

PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY

STANFORD UNIVERSITY - CENTER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS AND INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE

THE GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY - ELLIOT SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN - STEVE HICKS SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK

UNIVERSITY OF BALTIMORE - SCHOOL OF LAW

UNIVERSITY OF DENVER - JOSEF KORBEL SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON - THE BORDERS, TRADE, AND IMMIGRATION INSTITUTE

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA - FIELD CENTER FOR CHILDREN'S POLICY, PRACTICE AND RESEARCH

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, BALTIMORE - SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN, ANN ARBOR

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA – TWIN CITIES - ROBERT J. JONES URBAN RESEARCH AND OUTREACH ENGAGEMENT CENTER

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO - JOAN B. KROC SCHOOL OF PEACE STUDIES

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO - HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SOCIAL JUSTICE INSTITUTE

UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON - UW ALENE MORIS WOMEN'S CENTER

WILMINGTON UNIVERSITY - COLLEGE OF SOCIAL AND BEHAVIORAL SCIENCES

There are an estimated 40 million people currently enslaved in human trafficking across the globe, which includes forced sexual slavery, organ harvesting, and forced labor. The Best Universities Fighting Human Trafficking is intended to elucidate the work being done by higher education institutions in the United States to combat this. This research includes human trafficking on local, state, national, and international levels.

Degrees targeting human trafficking in this list include:

Master's in International Policy and Development: Specialization in Migration, Trafficking, and Human Security

Online Human Trafficking Investigation Certificate

Master's degree in International Development Studies

Graduate Certificate in Global Gender Policy

Master of Arts program in International Human Rights

Successful Student is a compass and map for students who are navigating education. We were the first to rank schools and degrees for students, as a bottom-up, student-centric approach to understanding education options. We are educators, data scientists, and past students who are mapping education for future students.

