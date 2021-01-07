Successful Student Publishes "The Best Universities Solving Climate Change"

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful Student https://successfulstudent.org/ an education-focused website that provides objective, student-centric college rankings designed to help students navigate education, has published its ranking of The Best Universities Solving Climate Change.

The Best Universities Solving Climate Change is a list of the top 12 universities in the U.S. that are deepening our understanding and creating strategies for combating and solving global climate change.

The Best Universities Solving Climate Change

Universities Solving Climate Change (Listed Alphabetically):

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (CALTECH)

CORNELL UNIVERSITY

HARVARD UNIVERSITY

NEW YORK UNIVERSITY

OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY

PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, URBANA-CHAMPAIGN

UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON

YALE UNIVERSITY

These universities are studying how our world is changing in weather patterns and global temperatures, and what might be driving/contributing to these changes, such as natural events and human involvement. In tandem with understanding these climate trends, are efforts at creating strategies to solve any negative consequences. Using S.T.E.M to combat rising sea levels, for instance. To S.T.E.M. the tide.

Many of these universities belong to the International Universities Climate Alliance and the University Climate Change Coalition, which are two important organizations bringing universities together in working towards this common goal.

Successful Student is a map for students who are navigating education. We lay the groundwork and give the best educational route options. We were the first to rank schools and degrees for students, as a bottom-up, student-centric approach to understanding education. We are educators, data scientists, and previous students who are mapping education for current and future students.

