Succession Capital Alliance Kicks Off New Year by Joining M Financial Group

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Capital Alliance (SCA), the premier joint work partner and creators of the Premium Financing concept in the high-net-worth life insurance space since 1996, has joined M Financial Group as a Member Firm.

Recognized for their expertise in the advanced life insurance market, SCA is committed to protecting the wealth and legacy of high-net-worth clients in partnership with Advisory Teams across the nation. Succession Capital Alliance's President & CEO, Julian Movsesian, shared his excitement about the new firm's membership, "We are thrilled to have joined M Financial Group. Their expansive network and proprietary product selection, in conjunction with SCA's experience and expertise, prime for a very promising future together."

This partnership signifies SCA's commitment to driving innovation, fostering growth, and achieving new heights in the ever-evolving life insurance industry. "I am pleased to welcome Succession Capital Alliance as our newest M Member Firm," said Russell Bundschuh, President & CEO of M Financial Group. "SCA's contributions to the M Community will be exciting to watch as we seek to grow our business with the addition of exceptional new firms."

About M Financial Group

With more than 130 Member Firms in 36 states and the United Kingdom, M Financial Group is one of the nation's leading financial services design and distribution companies. Since 1978, M Financial's network of independent insurance and executive benefit firms has served the needs of high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 1000 companies.

About Succession Capital Alliance

Succession Capital, headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, is the gold standard in advanced life insurance planning for advisors and their high-net-worth clients. With a singular focus on maximizing the performance of life insurance assets through Premium Financing, SCA leverages the Capital Maximization Strategy to provide leverage within a client's portfolio.

For additional information on CMS - Succession Capital Alliance, please visit www.SuccessionCapital.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/succession-capital-alliance, or call 949-794-1882

Contact: Adrina Movsesian, Marketing Director

Phone: 949-527-3222

Email: amovsesian@successioncapital.com

SOURCE Succession Capital Alliance