Succession Capital Alliance Kicks Off New Year by Joining M Financial Group

News provided by

Succession Capital Alliance

21 Feb, 2024, 11:39 ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Capital Alliance (SCA), the premier joint work partner and creators of the Premium Financing concept in the high-net-worth life insurance space since 1996, has joined M Financial Group as a Member Firm.

Recognized for their expertise in the advanced life insurance market, SCA is committed to protecting the wealth and legacy of high-net-worth clients in partnership with Advisory Teams across the nation. Succession Capital Alliance's President & CEO, Julian Movsesian, shared his excitement about the new firm's membership, "We are thrilled to have joined M Financial Group. Their expansive network and proprietary product selection, in conjunction with SCA's experience and expertise, prime for a very promising future together."

This partnership signifies SCA's commitment to driving innovation, fostering growth, and achieving new heights in the ever-evolving life insurance industry. "I am pleased to welcome Succession Capital Alliance as our newest M Member Firm," said Russell Bundschuh, President & CEO of M Financial Group. "SCA's contributions to the M Community will be exciting to watch as we seek to grow our business with the addition of exceptional new firms."

About M Financial Group

With more than 130 Member Firms in 36 states and the United Kingdom, M Financial Group is one of the nation's leading financial services design and distribution companies. Since 1978, M Financial's network of independent insurance and executive benefit firms has served the needs of high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 1000 companies.

About Succession Capital Alliance

Succession Capital, headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, is the gold standard in advanced life insurance planning for advisors and their high-net-worth clients. With a singular focus on maximizing the performance of life insurance assets through Premium Financing, SCA leverages the Capital Maximization Strategy to provide leverage within a client's portfolio.

For additional information on CMS - Succession Capital Alliance, please visit www.SuccessionCapital.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/succession-capital-alliance, or call 949-794-1882

Contact: Adrina Movsesian, Marketing Director
Phone: 949-527-3222
Email: amovsesian@successioncapital.com

SOURCE Succession Capital Alliance

Also from this source

Succession Capital Alliance Goes to the Next Level with Addition of Executive Vice President - Advanced Tax Planning

Succession Capital Alliance Goes to the Next Level with Addition of Executive Vice President - Advanced Tax Planning

Succession Capital Alliance (SCA), the leading provider of advanced life insurance solutions for high-net-worth clients, is thrilled to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.