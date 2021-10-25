Succession Concepts Announces the Appointment of Carla McCabe as Associate Vice President

DETROIT, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Concepts, a leading firm specializing in support and resources for investment advisors, is pleased to announce the addition of Carla McCabe as associate vice president. In her new role, McCabe will spearhead the company's business valuation and succession consulting services, widening the scope of strategies for Succession Concepts' clients across the nation.

With more than 13 years of experience in the financial services industry, McCabe has cemented herself as a thought-leader and sought-after industry speaker, most recently serving as vice president for Truelytics. In her appointment, she will also take on a dual role as the director of practice management at RWS Financial Group, one of Michigan's largest wealth management firms. Her primary focus will be on expanding and developing the advisor team and executing strategic growth plans, including M&A initiatives.

"As our business grows and evolves, we recognize the need to bring new talent to our team to help take us to the next level," said Nicholas Scarsella, president of Succession Concepts. "Carla is an expert in this field and brings a depth of knowledge and experience to empower business owners to more effectively manage their firms."

"Succession Concepts is a game-changer when it comes to the need for personalized succession services," said McCabe. "I'm excited to join a team that has introduced an innovative approach to succession planning by utilizing tested strategies, decades of experience, and best practices."

With McCabe's hiring, Succession Concepts is also expanding their service offering to all privately held business owners. Recognizing that many financial advisors work with these clients who lack educational information around their own succession plans, the ability to provide these resources will support a self-guided experience while strengthening organic growth initiatives.

About Succession Concepts

Succession Concepts focuses exclusively on the succession planning needs of business owners. The firm's team of trusted experts provide guidance and educational resources for personalized succession plans around an owner's and their business's needs. Serving clients nationwide, Succession Concepts provides valuation services, transition support, and personalized exit strategies. For more information on Succession Concepts or to schedule a complimentary exploratory call, visit www.successionconcepts.com.

About RWS Financial Group

RWS Financial Group has been helping clients across the nation with their investment objectives, planning needs, and portfolio design since 1985. RWS Financial Group specializes in creating retirement and wealth strategies, providing objective advice, and delivering highly personalized quality service. For more information on RWS Financial Group, visit www.rwsgroup.org.

