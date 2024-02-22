Succession Link Announces Strategic Partnership with Commonwealth Financial Network® to Enhance M&A and Succession Planning Opportunities for Its Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Link, the premier M&A networking and communication platform for financial professionals, announced it has signed an agreement with Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions. Through this strategic partnership, Commonwealth's affiliated advisors can leverage Succession Link's technology to access M&A, succession planning, and continuity matching opportunities.

Succession Link's innovative solution, designed specifically for Registered Investment Advisers and broker/dealers, provides a confidential, web-based platform that facilitates seamless communication among financial advisors within a defined community. The platform is tailored to enable the buying, selling, merging, and succession of businesses, enhancing the overall efficiency of the advisory ecosystem.

"By integrating Succession Link's white-label solution into our existing framework, we're able to leverage its capabilities to match advisors looking for continuity and succession partners, buyers, or sellers with the best-fit opportunities based on their interests and needs," explained Matt Chisholm, senior vice president of business solutions at Commonwealth. "We are committed to equipping our advisors with innovative tools and solutions that deliver opportunities to support the strategic growth and longevity of their businesses."

Benefits of the White-Label Solution

Increases succession planning activity among Commonwealth advisors

Creates a central platform for advisors to view practices for sale

Boosts intra-firm practice sales and mergers

Enhances asset retention from exiting advisors

Empowers advisors to conduct their own business valuations

Provides advisors the ability to forecast deal terms for acquiring a practice

Features

Custom search fields to find matches

Advanced messaging dashboard for managing inquiries

Succession Link Compatibility Score Technology

Algorithm matches based on factors such as location, technology, AUM, business mix, and terms

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Commonwealth. This strategic partnership represents the convergence of Succession Link's pioneering solutions with Commonwealth's commitment to advisor success. Together, we are unlocking new dimensions in M&A, succession planning, and continuity matching for financial advisors," said Nicholas Gudz, cofounder of Succession Link. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to empowering financial professionals, providing them with innovative tools that reshape the landscape of their business expansion and succession planning opportunities. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on the entire advisory community."

About Succession Link

Succession Link is the leading networking and communication platform, connecting financial professionals who are interested in buying, selling, or merging their businesses. It provides state-of-the-art tools that leverage resources, data, and knowledge to set the stage for desired business expansion and succession planning opportunities. Succession Link recently expanded its platform and offering to include, white-label/enterprise option; a career marketplace for support roles and executive positions; and a financial advisor recruiting platform for broker/dealers, RIAs, and institutions. For more information, please visit successionlink.com .

About Commonwealth Financial Network

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth "#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 10 Times in a Row." Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with approximately 2,200 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $296 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting commonwealth.com .

Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012‒2014, and 2018‒2023 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 5, 2023, for December 2022 to April 2023, it is based on responses from 4,183 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm's future performance. Your experience may vary. Study is independently conducted, and the participating firms do not pay to participate. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

* As of December 31, 2023

