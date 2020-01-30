Succession Resource Group Announces Sale of Washington DC Area Advisory Practice

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Resource Group (SRG) is excited to announce the sale of Ameriprise Financial Services advisor Alan M. Kolnik based in the Washington DC metro area to Jon Kuttin of Kuttin Wealth Management, named a Barron's Hall of Fame Advisor, 2019. The sale represented over $40 million in assets under management, allowing Kuttin to expand his firm's presence down the eastern seaboard.

Kolnik first received a valuation from SRG and determined it was the right time to sell his practice under SRG's Seller Advocacy Program. Kolnik's primary concerns were: 1) finding a team with Ameriprise that had the capacity and service model to provide excellent service; 2) the retention of his office space; and 3) reducing his risk and maximizing his value.

Ensuring Kolnik received buyers exclusively with Ameriprise, SRG vetted and identified 50 qualified buyers, of which four were chosen to submit an offer. With all offers above asking, Kolnik selected Kuttin as his successor. Kristen Grau, Executive Vice President of SRG, said, "Kolnik received four great offers, but Kuttin had a trifecta - experience, flexibility, and a great financial package. He worked with Kolnik and his accountant to provide a tax advantaged solution – including a sales price approximately 33% above asking and 95% of the purchase price being allocated as long-term capital gains. Kuttin Wealth Management provided the know-how and infrastructure that Kolnik was looking for, resulting in an excellent opportunity for Kolnik and his clients."

Kuttin added, "As a firm, we are extremely pleased to become the successor of Alan's practice. It was clear to all of us how much Alan cares about the well-being of his clients. Ashley Lang will do her very best to continue to serve Alan's clientele with the attention to service and detail they have become accustomed to. Working with SRG made the entire process seamless. We are looking forward to our continued relationship with SRG and growing our practice through additional acquisitions."

About Succession Resource Group

Succession Resource Group is a succession consulting firm specialized in helping financial advisors' value, protect, merge, buy and sell their financial advisory business. With decades of combined industry experience, SRG brings a unique combination of skills, resources and industry expertise to help provide solutions to advisors.

Contacts

Succession Resource Group

David Pan – Marketing and Brand Manager

Email: david.pan@successionresourcegroup.com

SOURCE Succession Resource Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.successionresource.com

