Succession Resource Group Helps Commonwealth Retain $49 Million in Advisory Assets

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Resource Group (SRG) is excited to announce the sale of Washington-based firm Lighthouse Financial Strategies, Inc. (owned and operated by Steven Holmes) to Nate Oeming and Tim Mahalak of The Oeming Group (Oeming-Mahalak). All advisors are under Commonwealth Financial Network, the nation's fourth-largest independent broker-dealer. The financial advisory practice sale represented over $49 million in assets under management, with all assets retained on Commonwealth's platform.

Initially contemplating retirement, Holmes attended one of SRG's Mergers & Acquisitions Workshops that was taking place in their area. Their primary concern with selling the business was finding a firm who provided the same level of personal client service, retain a local presence, and either be affiliated with or move their business to Commonwealth.

Holmes stated, "SRG spent a lot of time listening to my priorities and philosophy. They did an excellent job of screening interested candidates and connecting me with only those advisors who genuinely enjoyed their clients and made the clients' individualized needs their first priority. The buyers that I ultimately chose are an excellent fit."

Through SRG's Seller Advocacy Program, SRG was able to identify and screen over 40 buyers, of which five elite buyers were selected and given the opportunity to submit an offer, which SRG worked to help negotiate. After careful contemplation, Holmes selected Oeming-Mahalak as their successor.

Kristen Grau, Executive Vice President of SRG, said, "For Steve, finding a successor who would commit to his clients in the same way he had done was paramount. Nate and Tim have the experience, know-how, and client service that Lighthouse clients have come to expect."

Succession Resource Group is a succession consulting firm specialized in helping advisors value, protect, merge/buy, and sell their financial advisory practice. With decades of combined industry experience, SRG brings a unique combination of skills, resources and industry expertise to help advisors.

