Succession Resource Group Ranked in Oregon's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies by Portland Business Journal

PORTLAND, Ore., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Resource Group, Inc. (SRG), a Portland-based succession consulting firm, is proud to be ranked as one of Oregon's fastest-growing private companies in the Portland Business Journal's top 100 list, ranking #62 . This is the second time SRG has been given this award in the last five years. SRG received the recognition as a result of its continued success, increasing its revenue 77.31% in just the last two years.

SRG focuses on helping independent Registered Investment Advisors, advisors under an independent broker-dealer, as well as CPAs and insurance agents with business valuation, buying, merging, selling, succession planning. Starting in late 2012, SRG has grown to a team of 13 full-time employees, serving clients throughout the US.

"Building this business has been a blast," David Grau, Jr., the President of SRG, said. "We focus on knowing a lot about a little. We know succession planning and the financial services industry. As a result, we have amazing clients, great partners, a wonderful staff, and a truly unique combination of solutions. We are excited to be a leader in the succession arena, and even more excited to be doing it here in Portland, Oregon."

With a full-time staff of thirteen in just six years, SRG plans to add additional valued team members as needed to continue to service clients and provide premium client service industry-wide.

Kristen Grau, CVA, CPA, executive vice present of SRG, added, "We love our clients, but they do not come first. Our employees do. If we can take good care of our employees, they will take care of our clients. We are committed to a fair wage and supporting a healthy work-life balance. We demonstrate this commitment through a minimum hourly pay of $17, volunteering as a team in the community throughout the year, and providing many unique benefits for our staff."

Succession Resource Group is a succession consulting firm specialized in helping RIAs, advisors affiliated with independent broker-dealers, CPAs, and insurance agents value, buy/sell/merge, and develop exit strategies for their business. With decades of combined industry experience, SRG brings a unique combination of skills, resources and expertise to help advisors from start to finish.

