SuccessKPI launches Last-Mile Connectivity solution to ensure uninterrupted customer experience

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, a leading provider of Generative AI-powered Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) solutions, today announced the launch of its Last-Mile Connectivity solution, designed to monitor agent and network performance to deliver uninterrupted customer service agent performance.

As work-from-anywhere and hybrid contact center models become the norm, SuccessKPI's new solution brings comprehensive visibility into the agent's desktop, network, headset, and call environment to eliminate blind spots that can degrade customer experience.

SuccessKPI launches Last-Mile Connectivity solution

For example, operators can set conditions and next best actions with SuccessKPI's Playbook Builder™, leveraging AI insights to drive human performance and compliance. Multiple conditions can be combined to take precise action on connectivity metrics such as packet loss, processing power, location, browser type, and other factors. This ensures that connectivity and other edge-related issues are detected and resolved before they disrupt live interactions, delivering consistent, high-quality experiences for both agents and customers.

"Every customer call depends on what happens at the edge — the agent's network, device, settings and surrounding environment," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "With our Last-Mile Connectivity solution, contact center operators can now uncover the true cause of last-mile performance issues, act before customers are impacted, and prevent future disruptions. That level of clarity and action is critical for modern CX operations."

Key capabilities of SuccessKPI's Last-Mile Connectivity solution include:

Real-time event streaming of agent desktop metrics (CPU, memory, OS, browser), softphone logs, and call performance details.





of agent desktop metrics (CPU, memory, OS, browser), softphone logs, and call performance details. Network-and-device analytics , including Wi-Fi signal strength, packet loss, headset brand/model, audio levels, and split-tunnel connectivity.





, including Wi-Fi signal strength, packet loss, headset brand/model, audio levels, and split-tunnel connectivity. Live agent-experience metrics , such as feedback, reported issues, routing profiles, and queue details.





, such as feedback, reported issues, routing profiles, and queue details. Actionable insights and automation for proactive troubleshooting, end-to-end visibility, and reduced mean-time-to-resolution.

By bringing these functions together into a unified view, organizations can strengthen last-mile performance, a historically underserved dimension of agent connectivity and CX operations. SuccessKPI's Last-Mile Connectivity solution not only detects problems before they escalate but empowers managers to automate resolution workflows and boost agent productivity and satisfaction.

As more contact centers adopt distributed models, the risk of performance issues hidden in remote edge environments increases. SuccessKPI's solution addresses this gap head-on, delivering the transparency and control required to support modern work models and deliver premium customer service.

Learn more about SuccessKPI's Last-Mile Connectivity solution at https://successkpi.com/last-mile/.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a cloud-native, workforce engagement management (WEM) platform that is revolutionizing how contact centers can utilize artificial intelligence and data automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI is trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. With over 180 integrations and recognition as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 WEM Frost Radar™ and CRM Magazine's 2024 Industry Leader Awards, SuccessKPI continues to set the standard for AI-driven contact center solutions.

