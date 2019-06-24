Successor Trustee sets July 2 Foreclosure Auction Date for The Martinsburg Concrete Products Co. Real Estate

ASHBURN, Va., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next month, on Tuesday, July 2, the Successor Trustee will be selling at public auction 300 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, West Virginia. Currently occupied by The Martinsburg Concrete Products Co, auctioneer Stephen Karbelk of Auction Markets, LLC, on behalf of the Successor Trustee, will be holding the foreclosure auction at the entrance to the Property to the highest bidder.

Martinsburg Concrete Products Co Foreclosure Auction - 300 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, West Virginia

"This property offers investors and business owners the opportunity to acquire a well located, commercial property conveniently accessible from I-81 and US Route 11," comments Stephen Karbelk, CEO and Licensed Auctioneer, Auction Markets, LLC. "With the General Industrial zoning, this property has the potential for all types of uses and development."

The property is being sold as is, without representations or warranties. It is believed to be improved with an industrial office structure and multiple industrial buildings devoted to concrete production, concrete product storage, and equipment storage. The property is believed to be serviced by public electricity, public water, and public sewer. The property is also believed to be located in FEMA flood zone X, which is not classified as a flood hazard area per FEMA Map Number 54003C0153E, dated July 7, 2009. According to a third party report, the buildings were constructed in 1976 with periodic renovations and the improvements include 5,904 SF of Gross Building Area.

"Prospective buyers are welcome to inspect the property at the public inspection scheduled for Wednesday, June 26 between 11am and 1pm," notes Karbelk. The property will also be open for inspection on Tuesday, July 2 from Noon to 1pm, immediately before the scheduled foreclosure auction. "We are also offering a 2% broker participation commission to real estate brokers so they can participate in this transaction as well."

To learn more about this foreclosure auction and to obtain the available due diligence materials, including the title work, please contact Stephen Karbelk, Auction Markets, LLC at 571-481-1037 and stephen@realmarkets.com or Stephanie Young, Auction Markets, LLC at 571-223-9775 and stephanie@realmarkets.com. For legal questions concerning this sale, including questions about the bid procedures, please contact Debra Lee Allen, Successor Trustee, Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC at 304-291-7951 or dallen@spilmanlaw.com. More details available at RealMarkets.com

