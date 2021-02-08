Successware Mobile Announces New APP Features

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successware, a business management software company for the home service industry, announced today the launch of its enhanced mobile app, Successware Mobile, which now provides additional functionality so clients can manage their business more efficiently. The app contains many features that will help clients grow their revenue. Following the app's initial launch in July of 2020, this new version adds to the features used by technicians in the field.

The mobile app's new features were designed to help companies manage and grow their business by driving sales. The features include integrated consumer financing, customizable forms, and a presentation tool that allows technicians to offer multiple sales options while on-site to help customers make more informed decisions.

Successware Mobile is designed to work seamlessly with the full Successware platform, creating an all-in-one business management solution. It assists clients in industries such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing, by organizing technician dispatches, taking calls, providing sales and marketing tools, streamlining technician onboarding, enhancing the customers experience, improving profitability, and analyzing technician skillsets by job.

"At Successware, our goal has always been to help our clients grow and manage their business. Our all-in-one system has evolved significantly over the years," said Bruce Lisanti, Successware's Chief Operating Officer. "The enhancements to our mobile app are one more incremental step in building the best and most complete set of tools in the industry. We have worked with our clients in the design of these enhanced features and know they will bring them substantial value."

Successware rebranded in 2020 and upgraded its online presence with a new website, designed to educate visitors on its offerings and support existing customers via a secure user portal. The site features comprehensive educational and training videos, system documentation, FAQs, product tour videos, an informative blog, and more. As a leading company within the home service industry, Successware is improving the customer experience and working to meet the needs of a rapidly changing industry.

For more information on all Successware services visit https://www.successware.com or call 888-272-8009.

About Successware

Successware is an industry leading, business management software provider for the home services contractor industry dedicated to ensuring customers have all the resources they need to manage and grow their business. Successware is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree removal, restoration, and pest control services sectors. For more information on all Successware services visit https://www.successware.com or call 888-272-8009.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include nine leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, and STOP Restoration. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Kenya, and Indonesia. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.theauthoritybrands.com for more information.

SOURCE Successware

