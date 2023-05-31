Succinic Acid Market size to grow by USD 211.71 million from 2022 to 2027; Application in various industries to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global succinic acid market size is estimated to increase by USD 211.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period. Application in various industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global succinic acid (SA) market. It is an important building block to produce bioplastics such as polybutylene succinate (PBS), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), and polylactic acid (PLA). Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials is expected to boost the demand for succinic acid. Moreover, the rising demand for pharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals is expected to boost the demand for succinic acid during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Succinic Acid Market 2023-2027

Succinic acid market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global succinic acid market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer succinic acid in the market are EMCO Dyestuff Pvt. Ltd., Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., HENAN BON INDUSTRIAL CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., KUNSHAN ODOWELL CO. LTD., Labdhi Chemicals, LCY Chemical Corp., Merck KGaA, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Vizag Chemical International, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., Aurochemicals, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Corbion nv, Jinan Qinmu Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., and Nice Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

KUNSHAN ODOWELL CO. LTD. - The company offers succinic acid solutions for Pharmaceutical Products, Chemicals, and Pharmaceutical Package Group In China .

The company offers succinic acid solutions for Pharmaceutical Products, Chemicals, and Pharmaceutical Package Group In . Labdhi Chemicals - The company offers succinic acid solutions such as iminodisuccinic acid, Benzylsuccinic acid, Phenylsuccinic acid, and Dimercaptosuccinic acid.

The company offers succinic acid solutions such as iminodisuccinic acid, Benzylsuccinic acid, Phenylsuccinic acid, and Dimercaptosuccinic acid. LCY Chemical Corp. - The company offers succinic acid solutions in bulk.

Succinic Acid Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (petro-based and bio-based), end-user (industrial, coatings, pharmaceuticals, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the petro-based segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The use of petroleum-based raw materials allows a more consistent and reliable production process. It also reduces the risk of yield variability that can occur in fermentation-based processes. Moreover, the growing demand for biodegradable plastics and other sustainable materials also contributes to the demand for succinic acid. Hence, the growing demand for succinic acid in various industries including packaging, textiles, and automotive is expected to contribute positively to the growth of the global succinic acid market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global succinic acid market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global succinic acid market.

Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The use of petroleum-based raw materials allows for a more consistent and reliable production process and reduces the risk of yield variability that can occur in fermentation-based processes. The rising demand for succinic acid in various industries such as packaging, textiles, and automotive is estimated to boost the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors will positively contribute to the growth of the global succinic acid market during the forecast period.

Succinic Acid Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Bio-succinic acid gaining popularity is an emerging trend in the global succinic acid (SA) market.

Due to the increasing focus on the sustainable use of natural resources, the demand for bio-based or renewable chemicals is rising rapidly.

BDO producers use renewable bio-based raw materials such as bio-succinic acid for BDO production, due to the fluctuating prices of conventional fossil fuel-based raw materials and the increasing focus on technologies that reduce carbon footprint.

Hence, the growing demand for bio-succinic acid will boost the growth of the global succinic acid market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

High competition among vendors is a major challenge that may impede the growth of the global succinic acid (SA) market.

One of the biggest threats is the competition from alternative bio-based chemicals for similar applications.

For instance, bio-based polymers such as PLA and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are gaining popularity as sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based plastics. These materials are also derived from renewable sources such as cornstarch and sugar cane.

Furthermore, succinic acid is used in various industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Market vendors need a deep understanding of each industry's requirements to commercialize their products successfully.

Hence, the growing competition from alternative bio-based chemicals providers may impede the growth of the global succinic acid market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Succinic Acid Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the succinic acid market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the succinic acid market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the succinic acid market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of succinic acid market vendors

Succinic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 211.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.46 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled EMCO Dyestuff Pvt. Ltd., Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., HENAN BON INDUSTRIAL CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., KUNSHAN ODOWELL CO. LTD., Labdhi Chemicals, LCY Chemical Corp., Merck KGaA, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Vizag Chemical International, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., Aurochemicals, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Corbion nv, Jinan Qinmu Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., and Nice Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

