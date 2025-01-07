Sucden Financial Opens European Office in Germany

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, is pleased to announce that it has opened a European office to meet the growing demand for its services. Sucden Financial Hamburg GmbH, a subsidiary of Sucden Financial Limited, is licensed by Germany's integrated financial regulatory authority, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and is a Category 4 Member of the LME.

The Sucden Financial Hamburg team is headed by Christoph Domisch and Barry Gershon and also includes Christoph Chopin as an LME Metals Broker. The team will build on Sucden Financial's strong market presence with industrial metals customers by Initially offering clients in Germany and across the EU access to LME contracts. In the future, Sucden Financial Hamburg could also provide European clients access to additional commodity derivatives and foreign exchange markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, Sucden Financial Limited, said:

"We are pleased to have opened our new European office in Germany, delivering on our strategic goal to expand our capacity, increase our global reach and be licensed by BaFin. I believe this office will serve as a strategic foothold for further expansion into other European markets, typifying Sucden Financial's client-focused approach to developing services for the future."

"Our investment of financial, intellectual, and human capital in this important step underlines our commitment to capitalise on the opportunities that dynamic and changing markets present to our clients. We are grateful for the diligence and support of many stakeholders, including BaFin, in enabling responsible companies to participate in this highly respected international jurisdiction."

Commenting on the announcement, Christoph Domisch, Co-Managing Director, Sucden Financial Hamburg, said:

"Germany is one of the world's leading industrial economies with significant metals demand that we are very well placed to support through our new Hamburg office. We look forward to further developing our strong relationships with major metals users, producers and recyclers in Germany and across the continent."

Commenting on the announcement, Barry Gershon, Co-Managing Director, Sucden Financial Hamburg, said:

"This is an important milestone for Sucden Financial and clearly shows our commitment to providing clients with an expanding range of services to meet their growing needs in a complex global environment and our commitment to the LME. Through this new capability, we will be able to create benefits for all by facilitating greater liquidity and improved volumes while enabling European clients to enhance their hedging and risk management processes."

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

sucdenfinancial.com

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Sucden Financial Hamburg GmbH is licensed and supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

Sucden Financial (HK) Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Sucden Futures Inc. is registered with the National Futures Association (NFA).

London

Sucden Financial Limited

Plantation Place South

60 Great Tower Street

EC3R 5AZ

United Kingdom Hamburg

Sucden Financial Hamburg GmbH

Am Kaiserkai 69,

CS Business Center GmbH,

20457 Hamburg.

Germany Hong Kong

Sucden Financial (HK) Limited

Unit 1001, 10/F.

Li Po Chun Chambers

189 Des Voeux Road Central

Hong Kong, China New York

Sucden Futures Inc.

156 West 56th Street

12th Floor

New York, NY 10019

USA

x.com/SucdenFinancial/

linkedin.com/company/sucden-financial/

Contact – [email protected]

