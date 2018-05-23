SuchApp Integrating Bancor Protocol to Provide Liquidity over Blockchain Messenger Service

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SuchApp, the world's first messenger service powered by blockchain technology, just announced that it will be integrating the Bancor Protocol into their platform to ensure that all users are offered continuous liquidity when sending and receiving SP Tokens. More than a messenger service, SuchApp is an online ecosphere that encourages content development, marketing, e-commerce, and communication. It's the only platform that meets the needs of the everyday user, entrepreneurs, and big businesses.

By April 2019, SuchApp is expected to reach three million users, followed by another seven million the following year. To support this growth and offer continuous liquidity to its users, SuchApp will activate a Relay Token™ with 15% of its circulating token supply within the week following the successful completion of the Token Sale. Bancor Protocol lets users convert a number of different tokens without the need for online exchanges, making it easier and more convenient for SuchApp users to send and receive cryptocurrency online.

"As SuchApp grows and attracts more users, entrepreneurs, and investors, we expect that there will be a high demand for SP Tokens," says Ronny Shany, the CEO and Co-Founder of SuchApp. "By integrating Bancor, we're able to offer liquidity and help ensure everyone who wants to participate in SuchApp can take advantage of its blockchain features."

The SP Token is a digital currency that can be sent and received over the SuchApp application, both as part of SuchApp's rewards program and to facilitate online transactions. Designed to be smooth and simple, SuchApp's integrated cryptocurrency wallet makes it easy for anyone to acquire and spend cryptocurrency through the SuchApp platform.

About SuchApp

SuchApp brings the content of social media platforms to messaging. It's the first-ever 5G messaging service that provides 4K video, text, and VoIP communication, content creation, marketing, and e-commerce all under one platform and driven by blockchain technology. Visit the SuchApp website to learn more about the upcoming ICO that's launching in the next few days.

About Bancor

Bancor Protocol is a standard for the creation of Smart TokensTM, cryptocurrencies with built-in convertibility directly through their smart contracts. Bancor utilizes an innovative token "connector" method to enable formulaic price calculation and continuous liquidity for all integrated tokens, without needing to match two parties in an exchange. Smart Tokens interconnect to form token liquidity networks, allowing user-generated cryptocurrencies to thrive. To convert tokens instantly, visit the Bancor Web App or join the Bancor Telegram group for more information.

