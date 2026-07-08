SuckerPunch Celebrates National Pickle Month by Thanking Pickle Lovers with Surprises and Giveaways

Every online purchase in July includes a complimentary Emotional Support Pickle Kit and entries to win one of four Pickle Preparedness Packs

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuckerPunch Pickles, the brand known for its bold flavor, no junky ingredients, and signature 11-spice blend, is celebrating National Pickle Month by thanking the pickle lovers who have helped build the brand.

Throughout July, every individual customer who places an order at SuckerPunchPickles.com will receive a complimentary Emotional Support Pickle Kit, while supplies last and limited to one kit per account. Customers will also earn one sweepstakes entry for every dollar spent toward one of four Pickle Preparedness Pack grand prizes.

SuckerPunch is celebrating National Pickle Month with free Emotional Support Pickle Kits and Pickle Preparedness Pack giveaways for online shoppers throughout July.

"National Pickle Month is our favorite time of year because it's a chance to celebrate the people who love pickles as much as we do," said Rachel Puepke, Chief Commercial Officer at SuckerPunch. "We wanted to do something unexpected to say thank you, so every July order comes with a little extra to brighten someone's day. Life throws enough punches, so we figured we'd throw in a little pickle fun instead. Whether you're recovering from a tough workout, getting through a stressful day or simply in need of a laugh, we hope this kit reminds people not to take life too seriously."

The Emotional Support Pickle Kit

The Emotional Support Pickle Kit was designed to help you punch back. Every item was selected to bring a little recovery, a little stress relief and a little humor to whatever the day throws your way. It's SuckerPunch's way of saying thank you for supporting the brand and celebrating National Pickle Month together.

Each complimentary kit includes:

Emotional Support Pickle Plush: Your squeezable sidekick for life's tougher moments.

Your squeezable sidekick for life's tougher moments. 3-Pepper Sweet Heat Pickle Pouch: Crunch support when life gets spicy.

Crunch support when life gets spicy. Spicy Pickle Juice Shot: Recovery and hydration support after tough workouts, long days or whatever life throws your way.

Recovery and hydration support after tough workouts, long days or whatever life throws your way. SuckerPunch Socks: Because every pickle lover deserves great socks.

Because every pickle lover deserves great socks. SuckerPunch Sticker: A badge of honor for pickle lovers everywhere.

A badge of honor for pickle lovers everywhere. SuckerPunch Boxing Glove Stress Ball: For those moments when life deserves a squeeze instead of a punch.

Kits are available with every online purchase made in July while supplies last and are limited to one kit per account.

Pickle Preparedness Pack Giveaway

To make National Pickle Month even more exciting, SuckerPunch will award four Pickle Preparedness Packs at the end of July. Every dollar spent on SuckerPunchPickles.com between July 1 and July 31 earns one additional entry into the sweepstakes, giving customers more chances to win as they stock up on their favorite pickle-powered products.

Each Pickle Preparedness Pack includes:

SuckerPunch-branded YETI flasks and insulated food jars for keeping pickles and pickle juice cold on the go

A 20L YETI insulated tote

A SuckerPunch assortment featuring whole pickles, spears, pickle chips, snack pouches and Pickle Juice Shots

National Pickle Month is an opportunity for SuckerPunch to celebrate the growing community of pickle lovers who have embraced the brand's bold flavors and on-the-go products. From athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to busy parents, road trippers and everyday snack fans, SuckerPunch products fit on-the-go lifestyles while delivering the crunch and flavor pickle lovers expect.

To learn more or shop the National Pickle Month celebration, visit SuckerPunchPickles.com/national-pickle-month or follow @SuckerPunchPickles on Instagram.

About SuckerPunch

SuckerPunch crafts bold, crave-worthy pickles and pickle-powered products made with clean ingredients and unforgettable flavor. From fresh-packed pickles and convenient snack pouches to Pickle Juice Shots that help support cramp relief and hydration, SuckerPunch helps people punch back against life's toughest moments one pickle at a time. Every product is made without artificial preservatives and reflects the brand's belief that bold flavor and clean ingredients should always go hand in hand.

SOURCE SuckerPunch Pickles