SuckerPunch Gourmet Unveils Punchy New Logo and Packaging

"Our entire portfolio, but especially our signature spiced pickles, is really different than anything else that's on shelves, and while it served us well for years, our former packaging just wasn't quite right for us anymore given who we are now and where we want to go in the future," said Alok Advani, CEO of SuckerPunch Gourmet. "We're very excited to debut a new look this year that better portrays our brand and product line, but still maintains the familiar elements of our identity that our consumers know and love."

SuckerPunch Gourmet's new packaging was designed to be fresh, modern and fun, while still maintaining ties to its original identity and roots. The brand's iconic boxer emblem has been softened, with a nod to vintage prizefighters, while simultaneously re-illustrating him in a modern Shepard Fairey-style. SuckerPunch Gourmet also created a brand block on the front of each product label using bold, saturated colors that clearly distinguish the flavor varieties and make it easy for shoppers to quickly and easily find their favorite pickle flavor. As a means to drive home unique points of differentiation, the refreshed packaging includes pops of critical elements such as a Non-GMO Project Verified logo, an "11-spice" icon that is shaped like a pickle chip, and back panel romance copy that's modeled after a vintage boxing poster. With a new look from top to bottom, SuckerPunch even gave the lids a revamp calling out the "knockout flavor" as a reminder for every consumer reaching for or opening a jar.

Founded in 2011, SuckerPunch Gourmet set out to create a pickle done differently. Founder David van Alphen started with the best cucumbers - slightly smaller, which packed more crunch - then added garlic, arbol chiles and a blend of 11 spices to create his Original Spicy Garlic Pickle. Today, SuckerPunch Gourmet's portfolio includes a line of pickles in jars and snack packs, Bloody Mary mixes and pickle juice, and its premium products are available in over 8,000 retail stores across the U.S., including select Whole Foods Markets, Albertsons, Safeway, Sprouts, Shop Rite, Meijer, Publix and more. To learn more about SuckerPunch Gourmet, please visit suckerpunchgourmet.com .

About SuckerPunch Gourmet

SuckerPunch Gourmet is the maker of the crunchiest, most flavor-packed pickles on the market, plus Bloody Mary mix and pickle juice. SuckerPunch's premium products are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan, with no artificial preservatives or allergens. Its pickles are also crafted with a signature 11-spice blend and without high fructose corn syrup.

