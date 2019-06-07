Sucro Sourcing Announces New Sugar Refinery in Hamilton, Canada

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucro Sourcing announced today the completion of its new granular sugar refinery in Hamilton, Canada. The refinery was completed with the support of the Port of Hamilton and will begin refining sugar immediately.

The construction of the granular sugar refinery represents a modern solution for the customer challenges of today. Sucro's smaller size and greater flexibility will provide its customers with valuable competitive options and lead to greater collaboration on sustainability and supply chain initiatives.

"At Sucro Sourcing, we are focused on creating value for our customers through continuous innovation and unique supply chain solutions," said Jonathan Taylor, CEO and founding owner of Sucro Sourcing LLC. "Our innovative approach to micro sugar refineries, and the proprietary process technology utilized, allows Sucro to reduce costs for our customers and conduct business in a way that is more sustainable and aligned with our customers' needs."

Sucro Sourcing is the first successful sugar production facility built in Canada since 1958, supplying some of the leading multinational food manufacturers in Canada since 2014.

Sucro Sourcing has partnered with BMA, the global leader in mechanical and plant engineering for industrial-scale sugar production, in developing a unique sugar processing technology. BMA and Sucro have collaborated to provide the essential design, engineering and installation of Sucro's Hamilton sugar refinery and its unique processing capability.

Sucro Sourcing's innovative refining system allows it to refine sugar in close proximity to its customers, creating value through logistics efficiencies, supporting sustainability initiatives and greater supply chain transparency.

"As the demand for cost-effective sustainable practices increases from our customers, we will continue to adapt to support these efforts through smaller-scale, more flexible sugar refineries," said Don Hill, director and partner for Sucro Sourcing. "Our customers' priorities are our priorities and we are proud to offer them cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions to support their businesses."

Sucro Sourcing focuses its business on developing specialized customer-centric supply chain solutions. This includes constructing and operating unique sugar refineries, initiating new organic sugar supply chains and international sugar trading. Its international operations currently stretch from Argentina to Canada.

Sucro is certified by the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council.

For more information, please visit www.sucro.us.

About Sucro Sourcing

Sucro Sourcing's mission is to be the leading integrated sugar sourcing entity, with a refinery footprint and strategic partnerships to fully service sugar users throughout the Americas region. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro Sourcing has grown significantly by creating value for customers through continuous innovation and supply chain re-engineering.

Sucro Sourcing is a 100% cane sweetener supplier.

About Hamilton Port Authority

The Hamilton Port Authority provides the multimodal transportation infrastructure Canadian industries need to thrive and diversify trade. The Port of Hamilton is the largest port on the Canadian Great Lakes, handling more than $3 billion (CDN) worth of cargo per year.

"The Hamilton Port Authority is proud to work with Sucro Sourcing as they grow their business here at the port," said Ian Hamilton, president and CEO of the Hamilton Port Authority. "We provide space for modern, sustainable industry, supported by first-class multimodal transportation solutions. This sugar refinery is a tremendous addition to the $1 billion-and-growing Hamilton agri-food cluster."

About BMA

BMA is a leading mechanical and plant engineering firm and is the global leader and industry expert in sugar processing, including design, engineering and installation.

For press inquiries, please visit our site @ www.sucro.us or contact us @ info@sucro.us.

