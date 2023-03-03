Sucrose Esters Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the sucrose esters market are Sisterna, Evonik Industries AG, Zhejiang Synose Tech Co. Ltd., P&G Chemicals, Croda International, Stearinerie Dubois, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku, Alfa Chemicals, Compass Foods Pte. Ltd., Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co. Ltd., Guangxi Gaotong Food Technology, World Chem Industries, Felda Iffco LLC, and NatureWell Sucrose Esters.

The global sucrose esters market grew from $83.96 billion in 2022 to $92.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The sucrose esters market is expected to grow to $124.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The sucrose esters market consists of sales of sucrose oligo esters and sucroglycerides.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The sucrose esters market consists of the sales of sucrose ester products by entities (organization, sole-trader, and partnerships) that are a unique group of emulsifiers and low-fat alternatives used in food products including ice-cream, confectionery, dairy, and others.Sucrose Esters also perform other functions in food processing such as protein protection, aeration, hydrophilic-lipophilic, and starch interaction.

Sucrose Esters have good conditioning and stabilizing properties. Sucrose esters are also used in the production of personal care products, laundry products, and detergents.

Europe was the largest region in the sucrose esters market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in sucrose esters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of sucrose esters are powder sucrose ester, liquid sucrose ester, and pellet sucrose ester.Powder sucrose esters are a form of sucrose esters that are obtained by esterifying sucrose and fatty acids.

Powder sucrose ester can be colorless, slightly yellow, soft solid, greyish-white powder, or thick gel in appearance depending on the type of fatty acid applied and grade of esterification. The different functions include protein and starch interaction, antimicrobial property, controlled sugar crystallization, emulsification, and aeration and are used in various sectors such as food and beverages, detergents and cleansers, cosmetics, and personal care, others.

Increasing health awareness among the consumers is driving the growth of the sucrose esters market.Sucrose esters are a low-fat alternative in the food processing industry.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and diligent about their food consumption, and they are demanding low fat, low sugar foods such as baked foods, sweets, dairy products, and others.Sucrose esters, which have emulsification and fat-replacing properties, are increasingly being used in the food and beverage industries to produce healthy foods.

For instance, in 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the total intake of fat should be less than 30% of the total energy intake per person to stay healthy and avoid unhealthy weight gain.Therefore, the increasing health awareness among consumers is expected to propel the sucrose esters market going forward.

Moreover, according to the 2022 Food and Health Survey published by International Food Information Council, a US-based nonprofit educational organization, in 2022, 52% of Americans say they followed a diet or eating pattern in the previous year, which is a significant increase from the previous few years' figures of 39% in 2021, 43% in 2020, and 38% in 2019. Consumers under the age of 50 account for the majority of the rise in diets. This year, calorie tracking (13%), clean eating (16%), mindful eating (14%), and plant-based eating (12%), respectively, are the most popular diets or eating habits.

The growing consumption of convenience foods will drive the growth of the sucrose esters market in the forecast period.The demand for convenient or ready-to-eat meals is increasing globally as the working population prefers food that saves them time and energy.

Convenience foods are ready-to-eat meals that use sucrose esters as an emulsifier to protect and preserve the protein, texturization, and aeration of the food. For instance, according to the World Employment and Social Outlook 2020, around 3.3 billion are working population which is 57% of the total population. According to an Assocham (Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India) survey conducted in 2020, roughly 79% of Indian households prefer instant food due to lack of time. Therefore, the increase in the working population increases the demand for convenience food this, in turn, drives the market for sucrose esters.

The natural-based sucrose emulsifiers are a key trend gaining popularity in the sucrose esters market.Major companies operating in the sucrose esters sector are enabling the development of sustainable products for future use in skincare and detergent products.

For instance, in March 2022, Siltech Corporation, a Canada-based organo-functional silicone compounds and related specialties manufacturer and distributor, developed Silube Sustain-S, a new silicone emulsifier that has been engineered to resemble sugar (INCI: Gluconamido Lauryl Dimethicone (and) Isoamyl Laurate).Silube Sustain-S is intended for formulations with a high proportion of bio-based carbon.

This is based on a reaction of glucose with an aminoalkyl functional silicone and is contained in RSPO mass balance-grade, vegetable-derived isoamyl laurate, a 100% natural and entirely biodegradable carrier. It offers the same performance advantages as current specialty silicone emulsifiers.

The countries covered in the sucrose esters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

