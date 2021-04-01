Suddath Acquires Daryl Flood, Inc. Creates end-to-end moving and logistics powerhouse in the industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suddath®, a leading global transportation, relocation and logistics company, today announced that it has acquired Daryl Flood Inc. (DFI). The sale, which was effective March 31, 2021, includes all of DFI's operating companies, including Daryl Flood Relocation Inc., Daryl Flood International Inc., Dependable Relocation Services Inc., Daryl Flood Workplace Services Inc., Daryl Flood Logistics Inc. and VERSA Relocation Inc.

The acquisition brings together two of the most well-known and respected moving and logistics companies in the industry. Suddath and DFI engage in similar business lines, including household goods moving, workplace services, logistics, home delivery and final mile services, move management and global mobility – both domestically and internationally.

Combined, the two companies boast more than 140 years of operation, handle more than 88,000 household goods moves each year, and leverage 45 U.S. and international locations with more than 3.5 million sq. ft. of warehouse space. The acquisition also builds upon Suddath's position as the largest commercial mover and military relocation company in North America.

"Having started our business 39 years ago, it was very important to me to have a succession plan in place that gives our employees opportunities and provides the business a path for continued growth and expansion," said Chairman and CEO of DFI, Daryl R. Flood. "In Suddath, we have found a buyer who can help accomplish our long-term strategic plans, while sharing similar values, culture and a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences. While our dream was never to be the biggest, it is to be the best. Suddath's investment in our company is a testament to the quality of our people and the value we deliver to customers."

Michael Brannigan, President and CEO of The Suddath Companies said, "This acquisition is the largest and perhaps most impactful in the history of the company, and I could not be more excited to welcome the Daryl Flood team into the Suddath family. Daryl and his team have built a very respected and successful organization, with a brand known by its customers for delivering outstanding quality and dependability.

"With our similar and complementary business lines, we see tremendous synergies in our business for accelerating growth and further enhancing solutions for customers," continued Brannigan. "DFI's experience in home delivery and final mile logistics complements our supply chain capabilities well and align with our vision to provide services across the value chain, while the strong reputation of the Daryl Flood brand in household goods moving, commercial moving and global mobility only further enhances our already strong market position in those business lines. We also see great opportunity to accelerate growth by leveraging DFI's focus on customer experience and its Texas footprint with Suddath's proprietary technology, customer relationships and national capabilities. Combining the strengths of both companies enables us to deliver even greater value to customers, all under a common vision of being 'Dependable Together'."

About The Suddath Companies

Suddath moves people , businesses and products .

The Suddath Company was established in 1919 and has grown into a nearly $600-million global transportation, relocation management and logistics company, serving 180 countries with 2,000 employees around the globe. With more than 30 locations and nearly 3 million square feet of warehouse space in the U.S., Suddath each year moves more than 80,000 households, including 30,000 military families, and is also North America's largest commercial mover. For more information, please visit suddath.com .

About Daryl Flood, Inc.

Daryl Flood Inc. offers customized domestic and international household goods moving, workplace services, fulfillment and distribution, home delivery and relocation management solutions to meet the needs of a wide range of consumer and corporate clients. Established in 1982, DFI is based in Coppell, Texas (Dallas), with additional operations across the Southern U.S. in 15 locations with nearly one million square feet of warehouse space. For more information, please visit darylflood.com, dependableRELO.com, darylfloodlogistics.com and VERSArelocation.com.

SOURCE Suddath