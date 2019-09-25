Suddath is ISO9001:2015 Registered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suddath, a leading global transportation, relocation and logistics company, announced today that its logistics division is now ISO9001:2015 certified (Registration No. 105-00010-Q). As part of an overall strategy for continuous improvement and focus on quality and safety, the logistics division worked to implement the appropriate quality assurance standards in preparation for the two-stage audit, starting in January. ISO9001 is a set of international quality management and quality assurance standards based on the following seven quality management principles: customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making and relationship management.

After a multi-day audit, which entailed a thorough review of processes and documentation, the auditor identified no deficiencies or needs for modification and said he was extremely impressed with the Suddath Quality Management System. He was also very impressed with the caliber of the team and said it spoke volumes to see their involvement and commitment to quality across all functional areas. The auditor confirmed that Suddath had effectively demonstrated adherence to all seven quality management system principles in all ten clauses, with zero non-conformances and zero opportunities for improvement. He commented that Suddath's quality assurance program was one of the most complete and in-depth systems he had reviewed.

"I am very proud of the team and thankful for the effort that everyone contributed toward this great achievement," said Scott Perry, chief operating officer of Suddath's Moving & Logistics division. "We are confident that the foundation established by this group's efforts will be a building block from which we will recognize many benefits across our product portfolio well into the future."

Suddath's continued commitment to quality, compliance and exceeding best practices has created a world-class system for its logistics team. Achieving this certification helps Suddath in its goals to develop meaningful customer solutions, meet regulatory requirements and continually improve operations.

About The Suddath Companies

Suddath moves people, businesses, and products.



The Suddath Companies was established in 1919 and has grown into a nearly $600-million global transportation, relocation management and logistics company, serving 150 countries with 2,200 employees around the globe. With more than 30 locations and nearly 3 million square feet of warehouse space in the U.S., Suddath each year moves more than 70,000 households, including 30,000 military families, and is also North America's largest commercial mover. For more information, please visit www.suddath.com .

