Suddath Named 2020 Best Moving Company and Best Place to Work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suddath®, a leading global transportation, relocation and logistics company, has won the titles of 'Best Moving Company' and 'Best Place to Work' in the 2020 Bold City Best competition, hosted by the Florida Times Union. Bold City Best is an annual competition that gives people in the Jacksonville community the opportunity to vote for their favorite local places, businesses and people.

Suddath is grateful to be voted the city's best local moving company for the fourth year in a row, having won the award previously in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"It's an honor to be recognized as Jacksonville's best moving company again this year," said Dick Eschbacher, president and general manager for Suddath's Jacksonville branch. "We are proud that in this unprecedented year our team rose to the challenge to keep our operations running as an essential service provider. This award demonstrates the dedication of all our people – drivers, crew members and administrative employees alike – to continue delivering the highest quality service to our customers."

Suddath has been serving the Jacksonville community for over 100 years, establishing itself as not only a leader in moving and logistics, but also one of the city's most respected employers. Founded upon a strong set of core values that include trust, agility, innovation, teamwork and caring, Suddath has been awarded Best Place to Work for a third time, taking home the award previously in 2017 and 2019.

"If you ask anyone what they like best about working at Suddath, they will tell you it's the people," said Chief People Officer Heather McBride-Morse. "While we continue to grow our global footprint and innovative technology, we remain a family company that values and takes care of our employees. We're proud to be an employer of choice in our hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, and to offer incredible employment opportunities across the United States and in 14 countries around the world."

Suddath was also recognized earlier this year as one of the Best Places to Work in IT. For more information about careers at Suddath, visit suddath.com/about/careers.

About The Suddath Companies

Suddath moves people , businesses and products .

The Suddath Company was established in 1919 and has grown into a nearly $600-million global transportation, relocation management and logistics company, serving 180 countries with 2,000 employees around the globe. With more than 30 locations and nearly 3 million square feet of warehouse space in the U.S., Suddath each year moves more than 80,000 households, including 30,000 military families, and is also North America's largest commercial mover. For more information, please visit suddath.com .

