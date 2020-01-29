Suddath's New Moving & Logistics Facility in Miami Readying for Grand Opening

"This new state-of-the-art facility will place a premium on security and customer convenience, directly benefiting businesses and residents throughout the Miami community," said Steve von Oetinger, vice president and general manager for Suddath Miami. "Suddath is dedicated to providing the most innovative services available in the industry, with a focus on meeting the unique needs of the local community as well as regional, national and global clients."

This facility will be the second flagship site for Suddath, combining multiple service lines from two previous facilities into one. The investment in a new facility, in addition to the existing 11 facilities Suddath operates in Florida, is a sign of the company's ongoing commitment to the region and the market. This will enable Suddath to provide warehousing services for commercial products, hospitality furniture, fixtures and equipment, and household goods in Miami, as it has since 1952. The center will also operate under food safety certifications and standards, which would be of benefit to any manufacturer or distributor seeking to serve one of the largest population centers in the region.

The Miami moving and logistics facility will feature 32-foot-high ceilings to accommodate items of all sizes and will provide maximum protection with 24/7 security and video surveillance. The facility, as part of Suddath's national network of warehouse operations, will also utilize the HighJump™ system. This tier-1 warehouse management system improves customer service and provides heightened control and supply chain visibility of inventory, including real-time updates and notifications.

Located at 3880 West 104th Street in Hialeah, the new facility will expand Suddath's offerings by providing a convenient storage space near the Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports, Port Everglades and PortMiami for residents and businesses. For more information, visit suddath.com/miami/logistics/

About The Suddath Companies

Suddath moves people , businesses , and products .

The Suddath Companies was established in 1919 and has grown into a nearly $600-million global transportation, relocation management and logistics company, serving 150 countries with 2,200 employees around the globe. With more than 30 locations and nearly 3 million square feet of warehouse space in the U.S., Suddath each year moves more than 70,000 households, including 30,000 military families, and is also North America's largest commercial mover. For more information, please visit www.suddath.com .

