Sudden Drop in Replikin Count of the Ebola Virus From Its Peak in 2013 Signaled Prompt Stop of Clinical Outbreak, for Three Years; Current Ebola Replikin Count Indicates Start of Next Ebola Outbreak

BOSTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a seminar to be held at Boston University School of Medicine Health Care Emergency Program, Replikins Ltd will report on the 41-year course of a new phenomenon observed in virus Replikin evolution, resulting in a pre-outbreak approach to pandemic prevention, abbreviated "Drop and Stop."

EBOLA VIRUS MOLECULAR EVOLUTION 1976 to 3.24.2018

Replikins Surveillance Service™ has analyzed recorded Pubmed data over the past 41 years for the Replikin Count history and the up-to-date mutations in the Replikin structures, including over 1 million automated Replikins gene sequence analyses of 1,242 Ebola and related specimen glycoproteins which contained Ebola Replikins. (See Figure).

Pandemic Prevention : In addition to Ebola virus, similar "Drop and Stop" phenomena have been found in:

Spontaneous drops and cessation of outbreaks observed by Replikins Surveillance Service™ in SARS, H5N1, H3N2 , H7N9 and other lethal viruses, in animals and humans (2), and Experimentally in poultry, after receiving Replikins Synthetic Blocker-Vaccines™ (2).

Having observed the Drop and Stop phenomenon, both spontaneously and experimentally, actively instituting Drop and Stop should be effective routinely to prevent pandemics from developing.

Specific up-to-date solid phase synthetic Replikins Blocker-Vaccines™ are available seven days after order for Ebola and other individual viruses of interest locally and globally.

