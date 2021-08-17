SUDEN PR Wins Two Gold Stevie® Awards In 2021 International Business Awards®

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUDEN PR, a New York City-based global communications agency, was named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards in the Communications and PR Campaign of the Year category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards®.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including a number of categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SUDEN PR won in the Communications or PR Campaign of the Year category for Media Relations and Arts & Entertainment. The awards showcase the agency's work on behalf of client Guy Stanley Philoche, surrounding his generous support of other artists amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To-date, Philoche has purchased over $350,000 worth of artwork from more than 300 artists across the globe. To support this initiative, SUDEN PR secured stories in top-tier national and local outlets along with appearances on national talk shows and broadcast segments.

The judges of the 18th Annual International Business Awards® were impressed with the campaign, stating that, "everything about this campaign has heart," and calling it, "excellent and timely," as well as, "a heart-warming story of how one artist supported his fellow artists during the pandemic."

"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

ABOUT SUDEN PR

SUDEN PR is a New York City-based global communications agency that promotes, enhances, and protects brands and their reputations through strategic media relations practices. The agency represents a wide variety of brands across a multitude of industries including food and beverage, arts, lifestyle and entertainment within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.sudenpr.com.

SOURCE SUDEN PR, LLC

Related Links

sudenpr.com

