Sudhir Nair Named loanDepot Chief Information and Technology Officer

"Sudhir Nair brings an excellent balance of business-centric IT leadership and emerging technology solutions acumen," says Walsh. "His capacity for identifying growth opportunities that provide exceptional ROI are well known within the industry, and we are delighted that he will be joining us as we enter our second decade of business."

"Sudhir Nair will be instrumental in helping us to design and implement enhancements that will enable us to continue to transform the mortgage experience," says COO Tammy Richards. "We challenged the industry with our mello smartloan™, and, with Sudhir's leadership, we will continue to create technologies that will delight our customers and improve the mortgage experience."

Nair is a recognized thought leader who engineers innovative, reliable and integrated systems that ensure exceptional results. One of his primary talents is in customer journey and lifecycle process mapping, enabling businesses to better understand, serve and retain their customers for life. Throughout his career, Nair has been instrumental in developing technology solutions that are not only highly scalable and responsive, but that drive revenue growth.

"Sudhir Nair is joining us at an ideal time," says CEO and Founder Anthony Hsieh. "During our first decade, we established ourselves as an industry innovator, unafraid to make an investment in the technologies that we knew would transform the industry. As we enter our second decade, we plan to continue in that vein, but in a boldly customer-centric manner—and it is in this arena that Sudhir excels."

About loanDepot:

loanDepot continues to disrupt the lending industry with its focus on technology to deliver personalized experiences to its customers. An innovator since its inception, loanDepot was the first nonbank lender to offer home, personal and home equity loans. Today, loanDepot has funded over $202 billion since its founding in 2010, and currently ranks as the nation's fifth largest retail mortgage lender and second largest nonbank lender. NMLS #174457

