SudoTouch LLC Secures NASIC Contract for SCI Access Management Software

DAYTON, Ohio, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SudoTouch LLC, a leading innovator in secure information management solutions, has been awarded a contract by the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC). Under this agreement, SudoTouch will provide administrative support to the security enterprise through its proprietary Sensitive Compartmented Information Nomination Evaluation Tool (SCINET).

SCINET, developed by SudoTouch, is a cutting-edge SaaS platform designed to streamline and enhance the management of SCI access nominations and evaluations. By leveraging advanced automation, secure workflows, and real-time data analytics, SCINET ensures that the SCI access management process is both efficient and compliant with the highest security standards.

The NASIC contract underscores the critical role SCINET plays in supporting missions critical to national security. As the Department of War's premier source for air and space intelligence, NASIC relies on secure and efficient systems to manage sensitive information access for its personnel. SCINET's capabilities align perfectly with NASIC's mission to deliver actionable intelligence while maintaining the integrity of its classified environments.

"We are honored to partner with NASIC to provide this essential support," said Cade Peterson, Vice President of SudoTouch. "SCINET was designed to address the unique challenges of managing SCI access in today's complex security landscape. This contract reflects the trust NASIC has placed in our technology and our team's expertise."

The SCINET platform offers a range of features tailored to the needs of intelligence and defense organizations, including:

High-Velocity Workflows: Streamlining the SCI access management processes to reduce administrative burden and processing times.





Streamlining the SCI access management processes to reduce administrative burden and processing times. Enhanced Security: Ensuring compliance with stringent security protocols to protect sensitive data normally transmitted through email or messaging applications.





Ensuring compliance with stringent security protocols to protect sensitive data normally transmitted through email or messaging applications. Real-Time Insights: Providing decision-makers with actionable labor force insight through advanced analytics and reporting tools.





Providing decision-makers with actionable labor force insight through advanced analytics and reporting tools. Scalability: Adapting to the evolving needs of organizations of all sizes.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for SudoTouch LLC as it continues to expand its footprint in the defense and intelligence sectors. The company remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to achieve their missions securely and efficiently.

For more information about SudoTouch LLC and SCINET, please visit https://www.sudotouch.com/scinet.

About SudoTouch LLC

SudoTouch LLC is a technology solutions provider specializing in secure information management and administrative support tools for government and defense organizations. Focused on innovation, security, and efficiency, SudoTouch delivers cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges of managing sensitive information in high-stakes environments.

About NASIC

The National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) is the U.S. Air Force's service intelligence center and the nation's primary air and space intelligence center. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, NASIC delivers authoritative scientific and technical intelligence on air, space, missile, and cyber threats to enable full-spectrum multi-domain operations and maintain a war-winning edge for the United States.

SOURCE SudoTouch