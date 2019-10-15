Sue A. DeWeese is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BRIGHTON, Colo., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sue A. DeWeese is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Broker in the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as a Broker and Realtor at Your Castle Real Estate.

A three minute walk from Yale Park, Your Caste Real Estate is the largest residential real estate entity in the Denver metropolitan area. Dedicated to providing quality realty services, the agency has over six hundred agents across the Front Range and Rocky Mountain resorts. The team at Your Castle Real Estate is comprised of well versed professionals who are familiar with every facet of the real estate industry and are passionate about their client's real estate undertakings. A leader in real estate, the agency is well-known for utilizing the latest innovation and marketing strategies. On account of its diligence and excellence, the company is one of the top five fastest growing real estate companies nationwide.



A native of Colorado, Ms. DeWeese is a top broker in the field of real estate. She has been serving the real estate needs of the Denver area in her current position for over five years. An avid traveler, she left her position as an ESL teacher and Librarian to join Frontier Airlines. After many years, she decided to start flipping houses. In 2014, she established herself as a trusted name in the profession, earning a managing broker license and entering the field at Cherry Greek Properties, LLC. Since, she has been commended for her outstanding contributions to the real estate industry.



Ms. DeWeese is a Certified Residential Investment Specialist and Performance Management Network specialist. To further enhance her professional development, she is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the Denver Metro Association. Due to her success, she is the President of the North Metro Denver Women's Council of Realtors.



Throughout the course of her education and training, Ms. DeWeese earned a bachelor's degree from Metropolitan State-University of Denver.



Ms. DeWeese dedicates this esteemed recognition with special thanks to her husband, Mike DeWeese and Broker, Tammy Marasia.



