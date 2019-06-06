Sue Bai Is 2019 InterRegs Standards & Regulations Award Winner

FAREHAM, England, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sue Bai with the Automobile Technology Research division at Honda R&D Americas, Inc. has received the 2019 Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE)/InterRegs Standards & Regulations Award for her significant achievements in improving safety in mobility environments through connected-vehicle technology.

The award recognizes Bai's longstanding contributions to the enhancement and wide adoption of connected-vehicle standards, that enables information sharing to make the transportation system safer, cleaner and more efficient – improvements that not only protect vehicle drivers, but other road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, public safety workers and people with disabilities.

"It is such an honour to be able to receive such a prestigious award," Bai said. "Through my past decades of work in the industry and at SAE, I have learned so many technical and people skills. I am grateful that people such as the industry experts who nominated me consider my work valuable and helpful. The award motivates me to work harder and to make an even more positive impact to the connected- and automated-vehicle domain."

Bai, a strong believer in the importance of higher education and of making a positive impact on society, has donated her $1,000 honorarium prize to the Architecture School of Woodbury University in Los Angeles. The school's mission, she noted, is to grow students into innovative professionals who will contribute responsibly to the global community. Her donation will provide help for students in need of financial assistance.

Bai, who has been involved in the SAE connected-vehicle-related standards development effort since 2006, was presented the award by SAE President Paul Mascarenas and InterRegs Technical Director Charles Wright at the SAE Government Industry Meeting in Washington D.C. earlier this year.

UK-based InterRegs has been rewarding the work of engineers in the global automotive industry and promoting vehicle safety through this award since 2000.

A resident of Detroit, Bai currently leads a team that supports Honda's transportation safety and mobility goals through connected-vehicle and V2X communication systems. Recently accepted as a PhD student at the University of Michigan focusing on human factors, Bai is inspired by the Honda philosophy that technology is built to improve people's lives, and therefore seeking a better understanding of people is key to success.

"Connected-vehicle deployment is still in its infancy," Bai added. "There is still a long journey towards full deployment. I am privileged to have been working with some of the top experts in the connected-vehicle domain. This award certainly motivates me to push harder and also encourages others by letting them know that someone appreciates our work!"

InterRegs, based in Fareham, is an online library of global vehicle safety regulations and the premier provider of regulations for a majority of automotive OEMs, as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers worldwide. The organization is currently calling for nominations for the 2020 SAE/InterRegs Award.

SOURCE InterRegs