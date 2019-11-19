Sue Barsamian Appointed to Boardspan Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardspan, the market leader in digital governance solutions for high-performing boards, announced the appointment today of Sue Barsamian to its board of directors. Ms. Barsamian is a director of Box, NortonLifeLock, Gainsight, and Xactly Corp and formerly Symantec.

Sue Barsamian

Ms. Barsamian spent a decade at Hewlett Packard, holding numerous executive positions including Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for HPE Software, General Manager of the $850M Enterprise Security Products business, General Manager of the $9B Technology Support business and General Manager of the $16B Indirect Partner enterprise business. Following the merger of HPE Software and Micro Focus, she served as EVP and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the new $4B Micro Focus, the 7th largest pure-play software company in the world.

"We are truly fortunate to have Sue's deep expertise around scaling software businesses while at the same time bringing strong working knowledge of boards and governance," said Boardspan CEO Abby Adlerman. "We are raising the bar on board governance and effectiveness and see our own board as a role model for others."

"I am excited to join Boardspan's board and be part of the wave of change around best-in-class governance. I look forward to working with the leadership team and other board members as Boardspan continues to expand on its success delivering modern digital solutions that help boards realize their full potential," said Ms. Barsamian.

Sue Barsamian joins existing directors Mary Cranston, Amy Schioldager and Abby Adlerman on the Boardspan board:

Mary Cranston, retired Senior Partner of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and board member of Visa, The Chemours Company, Myokardia, McAfee, and CSAA Insurance Group.

Amy Schioldager, retired Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Beta Strategies at BlackRock and board member of American International Group (AIG), Intermediate Capital Group (ICP), and Aperio Group.

About Boardspan

Boardspan (www.boardspan.com) is the market leader in advising boards of directors across all of their needs. Offering deep governance expertise, Boardspan applies a modern digital approach to board assessments, search, dashboards and education, helping boards deliver strong performance. Clients are from all sectors and include Boston Beer, ELF Cosmetics, FarFetch, Gardner Denver, KKR, The Kellogg Foundation, McAfee, Mr. Cooper, Satellite Healthcare, and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, among others.

