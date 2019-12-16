Sue Dunn, Donor Alliance CEO and Longtime Leader in Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, Announces Retirement After 15 Years at the Helm

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sue Dunn, president and CEO of Donor Alliance, the federally-designated organ procurement organization serving Colorado and Wyoming, has announced that she will retire on June 30, 2020 after leading the organization for more than 15 years. She will be succeeded by Jennifer Prinz, who currently serves as chief operating officer of Donor Alliance.

During a career that has spanned more than three decades, Dunn has been a pillar in the donation and transplantation community, leading the charge to ensure that transplants are available to patients in need. She has made enormous dedications of time and passion to a number of industry organizations. Currently, she is the immediate past president of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network/United Network for Organ Sharing (OPTN/UNOS) board of directors. She is also formerly the president of the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) and has served on numerous industry boards and committees. She has been recognized both locally and nationally for her leadership at Donor Alliance, including being honored by AOPO with the 2019 Sallop Excellence in Leadership Award.

"Throughout her storied career, Sue has demonstrated an unwavering passion for organ and tissue donation, and as a result has helped to ensure that countless patients have received the lifesaving or healing transplants that they desperately needed," said Brian Shepard, chief executive officer of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). "The impact of her decades of tireless work and dedication have been felt far beyond Colorado and Wyoming and will continue to be realized for years to come. She has been a valued leader and mentor for many and we wish her well in her retirement. She will be greatly missed."

Over the last decade, Dunn has led Donor Alliance to top decile performance in nearly all key industry metrics through an organization-wide initiative to improve performance excellence and quality at Donor Alliance on an ongoing basis. As a result, in 2018, Donor Alliance was named a Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award winner. The award is a presidential-level honor recognizing exemplary U.S. organizations and businesses that demonstrate an unceasing drive for innovation, thoughtful leadership and administrative improvement. It is the highest level of national recognition for performance excellence that a U.S. organization can receive.

"It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve the local and national organ and tissue donation and transplantation community," said Dunn. "My time at Donor Alliance has been nothing short of extraordinary, due in large part to the people. Not only are Colorado and Wyoming residents among the most generous in the country, but the dedication that our team and our partners have to our mission are at the heart of Donor Alliance's success. I have no doubt that the organization will continue to thrive under Jennifer's leadership, maximizing donation and saving the lives of thousands of patients in need."

Prinz has been with Donor Alliance since 2008 and has also been instrumental to the organization's success. She has more than two decades of healthcare experience and is currently responsible for the day-to-day operations of the clinical, quality, hospital development and human resources departments of the organization. Prinz will assume the president and CEO role effective July 1, 2020.

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 5.8 million residents and more than 100 hospitals. Donor Alliance adheres to the highest medical, regulatory and ethical standards, and meets every performance standard. By respectfully working with the families of organ and tissue donors, maintaining partnerships with hospitals, educating residents on the life-saving benefits of donation and inspiring them to sign up on the state's donor registry, Donor Alliance is able to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Colorado and Wyoming boast some of the highest rates of donor registration in the country, which directly translates to more lives saved and healed through organ and tissue transplantation. Donor Alliance is one of 58 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming Facebook pages.

Media Contacts:

Courtney Brunkow Andrea Smith The Fletcher Group Donor Alliance 303.717.9575 303.370.5683 Courtney@fletchergroupllc.com asmith@donoralliance.org

SOURCE Donor Alliance

Related Links

https://www.donoralliance.org

