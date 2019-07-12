Sue Klug Joins Gelson's Board Of Directors

Klug served as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Unified Grocers, from 2012 to 2016. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade with Albertsons, including five years as president of Albertsons Southern California Division, where she was responsible for the operations and financial performance of all 248 Albertsons stores in California and Nevada. Earlier in her career, Klug was a senior executive role for Safeway, overseeing sales and marketing for all 330 Vons and Pavilions stores in Southern California and Southern Nevada. A Southern California native, Klug brings a deep understanding of the competitive California grocery sector to Gelson's.

Klug has extensive relationships throughout the grocery industry and is widely recognized as one of its premiere female leaders. Her previous industry board experience includes the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) in Chicago and Western Association of Food Chains in L.A. County, where she served as its first female president and chairperson. She has been recognized with numerous industry honors, including Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Industry, Food Industry Manager's Sales Club's Top Woman in Industry, and Shelby Report of the West's Woman Executive of the Year.

"We are thrilled to have Sue Klug join our Board of Directors," stated Rob McDougall, CEO, of Gelson's. "Her savvy marketing and operations experience in wholesale grocery, supermarket retailing and waste/recycling services will bring valuable insight to Gelson's, and we are grateful to have her onboard."

About Gelson's

Founded in 1951, Gelson's currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson's Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery shopping experience. With over 65 years of experience, Gelson's in-house experts know Southern California's lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods and exclusive values for their customers. Gelson's is particularly known for flavorful, hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood, and Chef-prepared signature recipes. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements, and a convenient selection of the highest quality grocery items. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at Gelson's website, https://gelsons.com .

