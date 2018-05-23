Sue Mahony to Retire as President of Lilly Oncology

Mahony led Lilly Oncology through the integration of ImClone, successfully launched several key brands—including Verzenio™—and most recently led the refocusing of the company's oncology R&D strategy. Prior to this, as senior vice president of human resources and diversity, Mahony played a key role in restructuring the company into business units.

Mahony joined Lilly in 2000 after more than a decade in sales and marketing roles in Europe for Schering-Plough, Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb. At Lilly, Mahony has held senior leadership positions in product development, Six Sigma, marketing and general management roles.

"What I've appreciated over the years is the opportunity to participate in something greater than myself," said Mahony. "We make medicines that help patients with cancer live longer. What a privilege it's been to wake up each morning with that as my life's work."

Lilly is considering internal and external candidates to succeed Mahony.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels. C-LLY

This press release contains forward-looking statements about leadership changes within Lilly's human pharmaceutical business and reflects Lilly's current beliefs. There are risks and uncertainties related to leadership changes, including with regard to identifying a successor to Ms. Mahony and the timing of these changes. For discussion of important risks and uncertainties, please see Lilly's latest Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

Refer to: Kelley Murphy; kmurphy@lilly.com; 317-701-4007

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sue-mahony-to-retire-as-president-of-lilly-oncology-300653769.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

Related Links

http://www.lilly.com

