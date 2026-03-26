SUEWALLST, LLP: INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN LAKELAND FACE PORTFOLIO LOSSES

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) during the period December 1, 2023 through December 9, 2025 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Lakeland shares suffered a series of steep declines during the Class Period, culminating in a single-day drop of $5.85 per share, or 38.97%, on December 10, 2025, after the company withdrew its FY 2026 financial guidance entirely. The Court has set April 24, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and other fiduciaries that held LAKE shares during the Class Period should assess whether their portfolios sustained losses attributable to allegedly misleading statements about the company's acquisition strategy and financial outlook. The lawsuit contends that management overstated the strength and integration trajectory of two key acquisitions while issuing financial guidance that proved unreliable.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders owe duties to their beneficiaries that may include evaluating participation in securities class actions where material losses have occurred. Key considerations include:

Fiduciaries that purchased LAKE shares between December 1, 2023 and December 9, 2025 may be eligible for recovery without out-of-pocket costs

Serving as lead plaintiff allows an institution to select counsel and oversee litigation strategy on behalf of the entire class

The PSLRA favors lead plaintiff applicants with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

Institutions that do not seek lead plaintiff status remain absent class members and retain the right to participate in any recovery

No payment is required unless the case results in a recovery for shareholders

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The complaint details five separate corrective disclosure events between September 2024 and December 2025, each of which allegedly removed a portion of the artificial inflation in LAKE shares. The action claims that repeated assurances about acquisition performance and full-year projections kept shares trading at inflated levels even as underlying operational problems persisted at the acquired businesses.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation ensures robust oversight of litigation and maximizes the potential for meaningful recovery on behalf of all class members who were harmed by alleged misrepresentations about Lakeland's acquisition strategy and financial guidance." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The securities action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 on behalf of purchasers of Lakeland securities during the Class Period.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com