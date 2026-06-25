SueWallSt Reminds Badger Meter, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 3, 2026 - BMI

Wall Street's Reassessment of Badger Meter Deepened Investor Losses as Analysts Confronted the Gap Between Management's "Robust Demand" Narrative and Deteriorating Order Trends

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: April 18, 2024 through April 16, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

BMI shares lost over $95 per share in cumulative value across three corrective disclosures between July 2025 and April 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 3, 2026.

How Analyst Expectations Were Built on Allegedly Incomplete Disclosures

Sell-side analysts covering Badger Meter relied heavily on management's characterizations of demand conditions when setting price targets and issuing ratings. Throughout the Class Period, the action contends, executives described "robust order pacing," "secular growth drivers," and a "long runway" for AMI adoption. These characterizations allegedly formed the foundation for bullish Wall Street consensus.

Analysts from Robert W. Baird & Co., Deutsche Bank AG, Stifel Nicolaus, and Seaport Research Partners regularly questioned management on earnings calls about demand durability, order pull-forward risk, and municipal spending trends. As alleged, management repeatedly dismissed concerns. When a Stifel analyst asked directly whether customers had pulled forward orders, the response was that 75% of revenue goes "direct to end users" who "cannot pull forward." When a Seaport analyst pressed on order rate changes, the reply was that "all of these levers continue to be strong."

The Downgrades Begin: July 2025

The first significant crack in analyst consensus came on July 22, 2025, when Badger Meter reported 2Q 2025 EPS below estimates and warned of sequential sales declines. The lawsuit chronicles how trading volume surged as sell-side models were forced to adjust. BMI dropped $40.42 per share, or 16.5%, in a single session. Analysts who had modeled continued double-digit growth confronted a company now guiding for declining absolute sales.

Execution Concerns Escalate on Wall Street

By January 2026, when 4Q 2025 results revealed a 6% sequential decline in utility water sales, analyst skepticism intensified further. As set forth in the complaint, the market punished BMI with another $18.09 per share decline. The April 2026 disclosure was the sharpest inflection point: total sales fell 9% year-over-year, utility water sales dropped 10%, and operating margins contracted from 22.2% to 17.4%. BMI lost $36.75 per share, more than 24%, in one trading session.

Why Analyst Shifts Signal Alleged Disclosure Failures

Analysts built models on management's repeated assurances of "robust demand" and "secular growth drivers," which the complaint alleges were misleading

were misleading Deutsche Bank's analyst specifically asked about municipal softness during the Class Period and was told demand was not a concern

Stifel's analyst directly asked about pull-forward risk and received categorical denials

Seaport's analyst pressed on order rate changes and was reassured that "all levers continue to be strong"

When the truth emerged in April 2026, management admitted short-cycle variability "has always existed" but had been obscured by backlog

The gap between analyst expectations and actual results widened across three consecutive quarters of disappointing reports

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (888) SueWallSt.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The pattern of analyst questioning and management reassurance alleged in this case raises important questions about what was known internally versus what was communicated to the market." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the BMI recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is August 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BMI Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the BMI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Badger Meter made materially false or misleading statements regarding the drivers of its "record" financial results, characterizing them as reflecting "ongoing favorable industry fundamentals" and "robust demand" when results were allegedly driven by pulling forward customer orders that concealed weakening demand and deteriorating near-term order trends.

Q: How much did BMI stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 24%, a decline of $36.75 per share, after Badger Meter disclosed 1Q 2026 results showing total sales 9% lower year-over-year and acknowledged "softer short-cycle municipal customer ordering." Cumulatively, BMI lost over $95 per share across three corrective disclosures.

Q: What if I already sold my BMI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do BMI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting SueWallSt before August 3, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com