SueWallSt Reminds First Solar, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 24, 2026 - FSLR

Wall Street's Reassessment of First Solar Quantified Investor Losses: Jefferies and Baird Downgrades Triggered Combined $60.76 Per Share Decline as Analyst Confidence Collapsed Over Tariff and Production Risks

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Guidance downgrades, missed expectations, and analyst commentary drove FSLR shares down a combined $60.76 per share during the Class Period, erasing billions in market capitalization across 107 million outstanding shares. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism During the Class Period

Throughout much of 2025, sell-side coverage of First Solar reflected management's narrative that U.S. tariff policy was a net positive for the company. The lawsuit contends that analysts built their models on company representations that the trade environment was "long term favorable" and that international facility challenges were manageable and temporary. This optimism persisted even as the company reduced production in Malaysia and Vietnam and lost 6.6 gigawatts of bookings from BP affiliate defaults.

The Jefferies Downgrade: January 7, 2026

The first major break in analyst sentiment came when Jefferies downgraded FSLR from Buy to Hold. The Jefferies analyst identified several issues that had accumulated throughout 2025:

Repeated downward guidance revisions during the year

Significant customer de-bookings, including the BP affiliate default

Margin compression from underutilization costs at international facilities

International facilities characterized as a "pain point" and ongoing "concern" while tariffs persisted

A prediction that deployment opportunities would be more limited in 2026

FSLR shares fell $27.67, or 10.29%, to close at $241.11 on January 7, 2026.

The Baird Downgrade: February 25, 2026

After First Solar reported Q4 and full-year 2025 results that missed expectations and issued lower-than-expected FY 2026 revenue guidance, Baird Research downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Baird cited "several question marks in forward outlook," reflecting concerns about customer headwinds and permitting delays. FSLR shares fell an additional $33.09, or 13.61%, to close at $210.12.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for FSLR Investors

The action claims that these downgrades represented the market correcting for artificial inflation sustained by management's allegedly misleading reassurances. As alleged, when independent analysts finally incorporated the true scope of international facility underutilization and onshoring costs into their models, the resulting repricing quantified the gap between what investors were told and what was actually occurring.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. In this case, two separate downgrades reflected the market absorbing information that allegedly should have been disclosed much earlier." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSLR Lawsuit

Q: How much did FSLR stock drop? A: Shares suffered two significant declines during the Class Period. On January 7, 2026, FSLR fell $27.67 per share (10.29%) following the Jefferies downgrade. On February 25, 2026, shares fell an additional $33.09 per share (13.61%) after disappointing earnings and a Baird downgrade, closing at $210.12.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FSLR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges First Solar made materially false or misleading statements regarding the company's ability to manage U.S. tariff impacts and understated how international facility underutilization and production onshoring would negatively affect projected 2026 performance. When the true state was revealed through analyst downgrades and earnings disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is the FSLR lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my FSLR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do FSLR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com