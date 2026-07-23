SueWallSt Reminds Megan Holdings Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 8, 2026 - MGN

Institutional investors and fiduciaries who held Megan Holdings Limited shares in pension funds, retirement accounts, or managed portfolios face heightened duties to evaluate losses and explore legal remedies before the September 8, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt suggests that institutional investors, fund managers, and fiduciaries who purchased or held Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) securities between September 26, 2025, and March 25, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), should promptly evaluate their legal options in connection with a securities class action filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The complaint alleges that Megan Holdings Limited, its CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern, and its CFO Ng Kai Tie violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933 by making materially false and misleading statements while the Company's stock was being artificially inflated through a coordinated pump-and-dump market manipulation scheme.

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WHY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND FIDUCIARIES MUST ACT

Institutional investors — including public pension funds, union retirement systems, mutual funds, endowments, and registered investment advisors — bear fiduciary obligations that require diligent monitoring of portfolio losses arising from securities fraud. The catastrophic 93.4% single-day collapse of MGN shares on March 26, 2026, from a closing price of $4.24 to just $0.28, represents one of the most dramatic single-session equity destructions on a major U.S. exchange in recent memory. For institutions that held MGN positions during the Class Period, the magnitude of these losses may trigger affirmative duties to investigate and, where appropriate, pursue recovery on behalf of beneficiaries.

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), Congress specifically encouraged institutional investors to take an active role in securities class actions by establishing the lead plaintiff framework. Courts have consistently held that institutional investors with the largest financial losses and the resources to oversee complex litigation are best suited to serve as lead plaintiffs, ensuring that cases are prosecuted in the interest of all class members rather than driven by counsel alone.

THE FRAUD ALLEGED IN THE COMPLAINT

Megan Holdings Limited purported to be a Malaysia-based company engaged in the development, construction, and maintenance of aquaculture farms, specifically shrimp farming operations in Sabah, Malaysia. The Company completed its IPO on September 29, 2025, selling 1,250,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share and raising $5 million in gross proceeds. The IPO was underwritten by D. Boral Capital LLC, which the complaint identifies as having underwritten numerous other microcap IPOs that suffered manipulation-driven collapses.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, impersonators acting as financial advisors touted MGN stock in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with baseless claims designed to create a buying frenzy among retail investors. This coordinated promotional scheme drove the stock price from $1.23 on February 25, 2026, to an intraday high of $5.18 on March 25, 2026 — a surge exceeding 400% — despite the absence of any fundamental business development, earnings announcement, or material corporate event to justify such extraordinary price appreciation.

The complaint further alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that:

Megan was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals;

The Company's risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation being used to drive the stock price;

The sole IPO underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC, had a documented history of conducting microcap IPOs that experienced similar volatility-induced collapses from manipulation;

The Company suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls; and

As a result, MGN securities faced unique risk of a sustained trading suspension by NASDAQ and severe volatility-induced decline.

MATERIAL WEAKNESSES AND INTERNAL CONTROL FAILURES

For institutional investors conducting due diligence, the complaint highlights a particularly concerning element: Megan's own IPO prospectus acknowledged that management had never assessed the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting, and the Company's independent auditor had not conducted an audit of internal controls. The prospectus disclosed that the Company was "a private company with limited accounting personnel and other resources to address our Company's internal controls and procedures."

The Company's risk factor language warned: "If we fail to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls, we may be unable to accurately or timely report our results of operations or prevent fraud." The complaint alleges these generic warnings were materially insufficient because they failed to disclose that the identified risks had already materialized and were actively impacting the trading of the Company's securities.

FIDUCIARY CONSIDERATIONS FOR PORTFOLIO MONITORS

Institutional investors and their advisors should consider several factors when evaluating their obligations with respect to MGN losses:

Loss Quantification: The lead plaintiff deadline of September 8, 2026, requires institutional investors to calculate their provable losses in MGN securities acquired during the Class Period. Given the IPO price of $4.00 per share and the post-collapse trading price of $0.28, losses may be substantial even for modest position sizes. Lead Plaintiff Appointment: The PSLRA presumptively appoints as lead plaintiff the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. Institutional investors with significant losses are strongly positioned to seek appointment and direct the litigation strategy. Monitoring Obligations: Fiduciaries who managed portfolios containing MGN shares may face scrutiny regarding their monitoring of the position during the period of artificial inflation. Participation in the class action recovery process may help demonstrate appropriate fiduciary stewardship. Dual-Track Claims: Because the complaint asserts claims under both the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Sections 10(b) and 20(a)) and the Securities Act of 1933 (Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15), institutional investors who acquired shares in or traceable to the IPO may have claims under both statutory frameworks.

The lead plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026. Institutional investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff must file a motion before that date.

If you are an institutional investor or fiduciary that purchased MGN shares during the Class Period, find out if you might be eligible to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MGN Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MGN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Megan Holdings Limited and individual defendants including CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern and CFO Ng Kai Tie, both of whom signed SEC filings and held senior executive positions at all relevant times. The complaint also names D. Boral Capital LLC (the IPO underwriter) and WWC, P.C. (the Company's auditor) as defendants.

Q: When did Megan Holdings Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 26, 2025, to March 25, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed on March 26, 2026, when the pump-and-dump scheme collapsed and MGN shares plummeted 93.4%, falling $3.96 per share to close at just $0.28.

Q: What is the MGN lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 8, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run. The PSLRA was specifically designed to encourage institutional investors to serve in this role.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before September 8, 2026 to evaluate your losses.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs. This applies equally to individual and institutional investors.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence. International institutional investors that purchased MGN shares on NASDAQ during the Class Period are generally eligible to participate.

Q: What if my institution already sold its MGN shares — can we still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Institutional investors that bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com