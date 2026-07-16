SueWallSt Reminds Peabody Energy Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 24, 2026 - BTU

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: Peabody Energy's Alleged Centurion Mine Misrepresentations May Have Caused Significant Portfolio Losses for Institutional Holders

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) during the period from October 14, 2024 through May 4, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

BTU shares declined from a Class Period high of $39.50 to $25.00, a loss of $14.50 per share representing a 36.7% erosion of value. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders owe fiduciary duties to their beneficiaries that may require active evaluation of recovery opportunities in securities litigation. The pending BTU class action raises considerations for asset managers and plan fiduciaries, including:

Pension funds and retirement plans that held BTU during the Class Period may need to document losses and assess whether seeking lead plaintiff appointment serves beneficiaries' interests

Mutual fund managers with BTU exposure face potential obligations to evaluate participation in the recovery process on behalf of fund shareholders

Endowments and foundations that invested in Peabody Energy based on the company's stated Centurion ramp-up trajectory should review trade records for the October 2024 through May 2026 window

Insurance company general accounts and separate accounts holding BTU positions may have claims that warrant review by outside securities counsel

ERISA-governed plans have a heightened duty of prudence that may extend to pursuing available legal remedies when portfolio companies engage in alleged securities fraud

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit contends that Peabody Energy and certain officers, including CEO James C. Grech, CFO Mark A. Spurbeck, and former President of Global Operations Marc E. Hathhorn, made materially false statements about the Centurion mine's operational readiness and fiscal year 2026 metallurgical coal segment guidance. As alleged, the company repeatedly assured investors that full longwall production would commence by March 2026 while concealing mechanical, electrical, and geological problems that made the timeline unachievable. When corrective disclosures emerged on March 30 and May 5, 2026, institutional portfolios holding BTU absorbed losses as shares repriced.

The metallurgical coal segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7 million in Q1 2026, reduced by an estimated $80 million from the Centurion ramp-up failures, according to the action. Full-year met segment volume guidance was cut by 1 million tons, and cost guidance increased from $113 per ton to $123 to $133 per ton.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs brings resources and sophistication that can benefit the entire class, and their fiduciary obligations may require careful evaluation of whether to seek that role in cases involving losses of this magnitude." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The securities action was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on behalf of purchasers of BTU securities between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026. The complaint asserts claims under Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5, as well as Section 20(a) control person claims. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by August 24, 2026.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BTU investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BTU stock or securities between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: When did Peabody Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from October 14, 2024 to May 4, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on March 30, 2026 and May 5, 2026, causing significant stock declines.

Q: What is the BTU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com